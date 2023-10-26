Today in White Sox History: October 26

1931

White Sox founder and owner Charles Comiskey died in his home in Eagle River, Wis. He left his entire estate to his son, Louis Comiskey (including the White Sox) assets valued at $1,529,707 million (the equivalent to more than $29 million today).

Comiskey died in his sleep. He was 72 years old and had been suffering from heart and kidney ailments that had kept him confined to his home for weeks. He was the last surviving owner from the formation of the American League who was still active in the game (original Cleveland owner Charles Somers was still alive but had been out of baseball for years).

1994

Even though his quest for the Triple Crown was cut short by the labor impasse shutting down baseball six weeks early, Frank Thomas still did enough to garner his second straight MVP award from the Baseball Writers Association of America. Thomas outdistanced future Sox outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. and future Sox teammate Albert Belle, finishing with 24 first-place votes out of a possible 28. He ended up with 372 points to Griffey’s 233 and Belle’s 225.

Thomas, in 113 games, hit .353 with 38 home runs, 101 RBIs, 106 runs and 109 walks. With the award, Thomas became the first back-to-back AL MVP since New York’s Roger Maris in 1960 and 1961.

2005

On this night, the White Sox became World Series champions for the first time since 1917.

Freddy García (seven innings) and three relief pitchers shut out the Astros on five hits, 1-0, sweeping the Series in four games. Chicago held Houston scoreless for the final 15 innings of Series play.

Outfielder Jermaine Dye drove in the game’s only run, in the eighth inning off of Astros closer Brad Lidge, and was named Series MVP. Juan Uribe helped preserve Bobby Jenks’ save in the ninth inning with memorable, back-to-back plays — first, launching himself into the stands to grab a foul pop behind third base for the second out, and charging a short-hop grounder over the mound for the Series’ final play.

García became the first Venezuelan pitcher to win a World Series game, as countryman Ozzie Guillén became the first Venezuelan manager to lead a team to a title.

The South Side exploded in an orgy of delight, as fans all over the Chicagoland area celebrated the franchise’s first World Series win since 1917.