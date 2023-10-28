 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Texas Rangers - Game One

Gamethread: World Series Game 2 - Diamondbacks at Rangers

Game 2: Electric Boogaloo

By Chrystal O'Keefe
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After a late and very loud game last night, the Diamondbacks look to even the series. The Rangers on the other hand hope to rile the fans up with hits and home runs galore, just like last night. But with extra innings last night and exhausted players today, the mood should be interesting.

The Rangers are sticking with consistency, and hoping big bats from Adolis García and Corey Seager stay hot. Jordan Montgomery will take the mound tonight. Montgomery is a fresh face in Texas after coming from St. Louis at the end of July. With the Rangers, he owns a respectable 2.79 ERA

After a rough start last night for Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks turn to another team ace, Merrill Kelly. The three of the four hottest hitters sit comfortably at the top of the lineup, hoping to get runs in early and often.

Oh, and if you or anyone you know might be at the game, get the Heim Hammer and give me a food review.

The first pitch can be found on FOX at 7:03 p.m. CT, and I’ll see you on the other side with the recap!

