White Sox Minor League Update: Oct. 23-28, 2023

Given the 2023 season we were all subjected to, it was too much to ask that even a fall-ball team playing 25 or so games rostered only partly by White Sox blood could sustain more than one good week of baseball.

The Dogs whimpered last week, going 1-4, falling back to 9-14 and last place (a tie). With an elimination number of 3, there will be no title game for our Doggies this year, folks.

Worse, most of the eight players the White Sox have sent to AZ faltered last week. There were exceptions. Read on.

SEASON SNAPSHOT

After a slower (with less playing time) start, Bryan Ramos has continued to find his footing and now tops Colson Montgomery and Jacob Burke in all slash line numbers but slugging percentage. And the indomitable Fraser Ellard continues to open eyes out of the pen.

On the flip side, Josimar Cousin and Adisyn Coffey continue to be overmatched in AFL play — at least in the nine-game combined sample size offered with this cup of coffee.

WEEK 4

Jake Eder got his first AFL win, sloppily. Bryan Ramos continued to find his footing and now tops Colson Montgomery and Jacob Burke in all slash line numbers but slugging percentage. And the indomitable Fraser Ellard continues to open eyes out of the pen.

Cousin might have had his start rained out this past week, but due to performance or weather, his appearance last week was out of the pen.

(Note, you already have season percentage in the stats grid up top, so the ERA, AVG, etc. numbers above indicate improvement or steps back in the past week.)

HIGHLIGHTS

Last week we highlighted some Jacob Burke field awareness and hustle, so let’s to the same with Bryan Ramos now:

Bryan Ramos skies one to CF, pays attention to the play, and ends up on 2B w/ some hustle. #DesertDogs #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5XFnyr5pr5 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) October 26, 2023