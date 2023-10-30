Gamethread: World Series Game 3

Here we go, it’s a five-game series now, home-field advantage to Arizona.

Brandon Pfaadt and Game 3. Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/d82p8u74RL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 30, 2023

A member of the Hall of Very Good, and coincidentally a Washington Senators/Texas Rangers all-time great, Frank Howard, passed away today. He hit 44 home runs in the Year of the Pitcher (1968), and three straight Top 10 MVP finishes 1968-70.

We are deeply saddened to share that Washington Senators legend Frank Howard has passed away at the age of 87. We join Frank’s loved ones in mourning. pic.twitter.com/PCEk13TSLs — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 30, 2023

And hey, there’s a lot else going on tonight, hopefully you can tune in some and join us in the gamethread.

Tonight:



— 11 NBA games

— World Series

— Monday Night Football

— 9 NHL games



Happy Sports Equinox. pic.twitter.com/VKzARmDH1s — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 30, 2023

Ballgame is on tonight, Fox, 7 p.m. Central.