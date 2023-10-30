 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: World Series Game 3

The action — and home-field advantage — moves to Arizona

By Brett Ballantini
World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Here we go, it’s a five-game series now, home-field advantage to Arizona.

A member of the Hall of Very Good, and coincidentally a Washington Senators/Texas Rangers all-time great, Frank Howard, passed away today. He hit 44 home runs in the Year of the Pitcher (1968), and three straight Top 10 MVP finishes 1968-70.

And hey, there’s a lot else going on tonight, hopefully you can tune in some and join us in the gamethread.

Ballgame is on tonight, Fox, 7 p.m. Central.

