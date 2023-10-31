Gamethread: World Series Game 4

Well. folks, it seems as if we’re creeping towards the End Times in a few different respects, not the least of which being that we are about to witness an actual, real-life, two-sided bullpen game for Game 4 of the World Series. Because, I mean, come on, Andrew Heaney’s not going through the lineup multiple times, right? Right?

The starting pitcher is dead; long live the starting pitcher.

The Rangers certainly have a leg up in the Series, having already taken one on the road to come two wins away from their first title. But last night’s win was nothing if not pyrrhic, as postseason superstar Adolis García is out of the lineup today after suffering an oblique injury. García, along with Max Scherzer, have reportedly been removed from the roster, ending their season at a most inopportune time.

Both Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer have been removed from the Texas Rangers’ roster due to injuries. They are out for the remainder of the World Series. Utilityman Ezequiel Duran and left-handed reliever Brock Burke will replace them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 31, 2023

Evan Carter moves to the 4-spot in his stead, and here’s the rest of the lineup that Bruce Bochy sends out in search of his fourth ring:

From the opposite dugout, Torey Lovullo runs out much the same lineup that’s gotten the Diamondbacks to this point:

Ballgame is on tonight, Fox, 7 p.m. Central.