Watch “The Saint of Second Chances” and feel good about baseball again

I finally had a chance to view the new Netflix documentary about the tale of the Veeck family, The Saint of Second Chances. It was absolutely worth the 94 minutes, and as a matter of fact, I will probably even watch it again. It really was that wonderful. I'm sure I'm biased, but I'd even say it's Emmy-worthy. And if you don't have a subscription to the streaming service, find a friend who does and talk them into watching it with you. Maybe offer to bring over a few brews and some snacks as a bribe.

And if that's not enough for your friend, you need better friends.

This documentary is a revelation!

Similar to the story Mike Veeck himself tells in the film, I was eight years old and led into Comiskey Park by my father for the first time. My game was on June 4, 1977. During it, Richie Zisk hit a ball that disappeared over the roof, and to this day it is the closest I’ve ever come to living a The Natural moment. As much as I despise the White Sox today, suffocating on their own amorality and avarice without having the decency to win much and create a quandary for decent-folk fans, I cannot shake my team. My love is at a low ebb, but there is still love. So for me and thousands of other White Sox fans, Bill Veeck fans, baseball fans, fans of family, and just plain humans, watching this doc was a revelation. The cast of principal Veecks — Mike, Night Train, Rebecca, Libby, and even Bill, who looms over the proceedings — have crafted magic. While we can hope that the teaser ending the film is true, that Mike and Night Train have something special up their sleeves, the Veecks have penned a permanent mark with this film. It will live on, a document that plucks the strings like A League of Their Own, The Natural, the oft-chided Field of Dreams, and others. White Sox and Veeck bias aside, it’s that good. I don’t think I’ve cried over a White Sox game, or any game, since Tito Landrum broke my heart in 1983. At movies, it happens — not often, but I’m a softie, so it happens. The Saint of Second Chances did it. Watch this documentary.—Brett Ballantini

The last two years have been brutal for us White Sox fans. There was the contention window that shut as quickly as it opened, a 101-loss season that no one anticipated, and the insular hiring of a new general manager with no experience who's supposed to fix it all, among so many others. I'm honestly tired of rehashing and thinking about all of it.

It's left many of us wondering if baseball on the South Side will ever improve. With the current ownership, is it even possible to turn things around? Of course, none of us know the answer to that question; all we can do is what we've always done. We hope things get better, and try to find a way to enjoy the game itself until then.

That's what it's about, after all, finding joy in the game. It's one of the main storylines running throughout The Saint of Second Chances. For Bill Veeck, "the most beautiful thing in the world is a ballpark filled with people." His philosophy turned into practice: If you can make it entertaining, people will come.

While the film does include many stories about the Hall of Fame owner, it primarily covers the career and life of his son, Mike, and his adventures on and off the diamond. A chip off the old block, Mike radiates an authentic love of the game. He even plays his old man in the documentary; the voice and the mannerisms are uncanny, and almost frightening. You hear that guffaw, and you'd swear Bill had risen from the grave.

Some of my favorite parts of the documentary were the incredible, vintage footage of Comiskey Park and the behind-the-scenes stories behind promotions like the exploding scoreboard, outfield shower, and Disco Demolition Night. It reminded me of what's delightful about the game of baseball and helped me feel good again about being a White Sox fan.

It also reminded me that life is short, and to be sure to love hard and often.

Do yourself a favor, and carve out some time to watch the story of the dynamic four generations of Veeck. It's not like we'll be anxiously watching the playoffs, so you have plenty of extra time on your hands now that the season is over. You will laugh, cry (I know I did), and recall everything you love about the game.

You won't regret it.