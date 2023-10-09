White Sox Minor League Update: Oct. 2-7, 2023

The Glendale Desert Dogs, composed of prospects from teams including the Chicago White Sox, got off to a rough start this Arizona Fall League season, sinking quickly to last place by losing five of six. Here’s a quick peek at how the eight White Sox participants fared in the early going, with hand-compiled stats from boxes because, well, why would MLB and MiLB want to actually accurately promote this league full of prominent prospects?

The Hitters

Bryan Ramos 4-for-16 over four games with 1 RBI, 2 Ks, GIDP

Jacob Burke 1-for-11 over three games (all leading off) with 2 R, 3 BB, HBP, 6 Ks, SB

Colson Montgomery 4-for-20 over four games (one leading off) with 1 R, 2 RBIs, 1 BB, 7 Ks, SB and a pickoff/CS

Montgomery’s two RBIs came on one single, driving in Burke as one of the runners:

The Pitchers

Jake Eder 1 GS, 3 IP, 3 Ks, 3 BB, WP

Yep, Eder’s start wasn’t a win, but it was a tasty one:

Fraser Ellard 2 G, 2 IP, H, K

Jordan Leasure 2 G, 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 3 K

Adysin Coffey 1 G, IP, H, ER, BB, K

Josimar Cousin 0-1, 1 GS, 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB

One game so far featured a top of the Desert Dogs order of Burke/Montgomery/Ramos batting 1-2-3 — just like the Birmingham Barons should look next April.

Unsure of how we’ll do these updates going forward given the wonky stats, but we’ll try.