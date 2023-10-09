 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Glendale Desert Dogs Photo Day
Jake Eder got off to a splendid start in the Arizona Fall League last week.
White Sox Minor League Update: Oct. 2-7, 2023

The Arizona Fall League kicks off, with the unmistakable stink of Sox staining the Glendale Desert Dogs in five of six losses

By Year of the Hamster
The Glendale Desert Dogs, composed of prospects from teams including the Chicago White Sox, got off to a rough start this Arizona Fall League season, sinking quickly to last place by losing five of six. Here’s a quick peek at how the eight White Sox participants fared in the early going, with hand-compiled stats from boxes because, well, why would MLB and MiLB want to actually accurately promote this league full of prominent prospects?

The Hitters

Bryan Ramos 4-for-16 over four games with 1 RBI, 2 Ks, GIDP
Jacob Burke 1-for-11 over three games (all leading off) with 2 R, 3 BB, HBP, 6 Ks, SB
Colson Montgomery 4-for-20 over four games (one leading off) with 1 R, 2 RBIs, 1 BB, 7 Ks, SB and a pickoff/CS

Montgomery’s two RBIs came on one single, driving in Burke as one of the runners:

The Pitchers

Jake Eder 1 GS, 3 IP, 3 Ks, 3 BB, WP

Yep, Eder’s start wasn’t a win, but it was a tasty one:

Fraser Ellard 2 G, 2 IP, H, K
Jordan Leasure 2 G, 2 IP, H, ER, BB, 3 K
Adysin Coffey 1 G, IP, H, ER, BB, K
Josimar Cousin 0-1, 1 GS, 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB

One game so far featured a top of the Desert Dogs order of Burke/Montgomery/Ramos batting 1-2-3 — just like the Birmingham Barons should look next April.

Unsure of how we’ll do these updates going forward given the wonky stats, but we’ll try.

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: October 8

