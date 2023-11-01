Gamethread: World Series Game 5

After taking a commanding 3-1 lead last night, the Texas Rangers are looking to close it out and win the World Series tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. An offensive surge won the game for Texas in Game 4, even after losing slugger Adolis García for the rest of the series. The Snakes showed signs of life, but it was too late by the time the team got on the board.

The Rangers have the chance to win their first title in franchise history, after coming as close as one strike away in 2011. They look to keep their road record undefeated this postseason, and get it done in Arizona tonight. Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for the Rangers, facing Zac Gallen.

Eovaldi is the best-case scenario pitcher for the Rangers, as he is 4-0 in the postseason so far with a 3.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The righty will start his second game of the World Series, as he appeared in Game 1 and went 4 2⁄3 innings with six hits, five runs, and eight strikeouts. Gallen is generally considered Arizona’s ace, but so far has had a shaky postseason with a 2-2 record, 5.27 ERA, and 1.50 WHIP. He also started Game 1, going five innings with four hits, three runs, four walks, and five strikeouts.

Although García is unable to play the rest of the series, his words are still making an impact on the Rangers.

Adolis spoke to the team prior to Game 4.



Here’s how the Rangers will line it up behind Eovaldi.

Will the Answerbacks be able to get it done behind Gallen?

Game is on Fox at 7:03 p.m. CT. Let’s see if we will crown a new World Champion, or go back to Texas for a Game 6. Best of luck to both teams.