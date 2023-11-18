2024 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 5

It is the seventh year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!

Our Top 100 is now underway, with Jason Matthews as our Mr. 100. We’ll try for a daily Top 100 entry on site, and the Prospect Vote will turn over as soon as the top vote-getter seems to have an insurmountable lead — but we’ll take no longer than a week to vote each round.

We have six of 10 players from last year’s initial prospect vote poll on our first ballot this year, with two players matriculating out of rookie status (Oscar Colás and Lenyn Sosa) and two pitchers falling out of Top 10 consideration (Norge Vera and Sean Burke). And though “we’re not rebuilding,” four of the Top 10 on the ballot to begin were acquired were not even in the system in 2023; put another way, not a single player from our farm system has moved up onto the first ballot in 2024. Oof.

Last year, Sosa was spending his sixth year among our Top 100 Prospects, and this year we have three players in their fifth years on the list: Bryan Ramos, Cristian Mena and José Rodríguez.

All right, let’s have some fun. And get voting!

So far, all but one race has been a runaway, and Edgar Quero stayed the course by earning our No. 4 spot, with 63 of 175 (36.0%) votes. Aside from some movement low, this was a standard, everyone-moves-up ballot.

Having been acquired in July from the Angels, this is Quero’s first appearance in our vote.

The No. 4-voted prospect last year was Lenyn Sosa, in 2022 it was Oscar Colás, 2021 featured Nick Madrigal and the No. 4 vote in 2020 went to Andrew Vaughn.

The jump this round came from Cristian Mena, moving up to fifth on the ballot, as next vote seems tailor-made for Nick Nastrini to ascend.

AFL standout Jordan Leasure was impressive in his ballot debut, at No. 6 overall with 10 votes. Glendale Desert Dogs teammate Jacob Burke, our first (!) outfielder on the ballot so far, joins the choices this round.

South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2024

Colson Montgomery — 65% (Rodríguez 16%, Schultz 13%, Nastrini/Quero/Ramos 1.6%, Eder/Mena 0.8%, González/Pallette 0%) Noah Schultz — 64% (Quero 11%, Ramos 10%, Nastrini 5%, Rodríguez 4%, Mena 2.4%, Bush 1.6%, Eder/González/Pallette 0.8%) Bryan Ramos — 29% (Quero 25%, Nastrini 13%, Eder 8%, Rodríguez 6%, González 5%, Bush 4.3%, Mena 3.7%, Cannon 3.2%, Pallette 2.7%) Edgar Quero — 36% (Nastrini 18%, Eder/Rodríguez 8%, Mena 7%, Leasure 6%, González 5.1%, Bush 4.6%, Cannon 4%, Pallette 3%)

Center Fielder

Age 23

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking N/R

2023 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level -0.2 years

Overall 2023 minor league stats 85 games ▪️ 6 HR ▪️ 40 RBI ▪️ .294/.392/.439 ▪️ 36 BB ▪️ 85 K ▪️ 19-of-26 (73.1%) SB

Burke started the year hurt, but once he started playing (at Kannapolis, then quickly in Winston-Salem) he never stopped getting on base. The underrated outfielder made Colson Montgomery’s 50-game on-base streak in 2022 look like nothing, reaching base in 52 straight games to start the season. That .392 OBP seems to be EXACTLY what the Getz regime is valuing in its prospects, and to little surprise Burke was rewarded with a placement in the Arizona Fall League, where he dipped to a .750 OPS against equal-age but tougher overall competition.

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 24

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking N/R, acquired from the Angels in July

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -1.3 years

Overall 2023 stats 4-8 ▪️ 17 starts ▪️ 71 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 6.91 ERA ▪️ 78 K▪️ 37 BB ▪️ 1.647 WHIP

Bush’s broad stats profile resembles closely fellow lefty starter Jake Eder below, but without the return from major injury for context. He’s a second-rounder who, over two full professional seasons-plus, has yet to flash much of his potential.

Right-handed Starting Pitcher

Age 23

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 19

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -2.3 years

Overall 2023 stats 1-4 ▪️ 25 starts ▪️ 121 IP ▪️ 4.46 ERA ▪️ 106 K ▪️ 39 BB ▪️ 1.364 WHIP

Cannon ate up High-A in 2023 but hit some speed bumps in Birmingham. He likely starts with the Barons and moves up to Charlotte by midseason, ranking as one of the Top 5 starters in the system.

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 25

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking N/R, acquired from Miami in July for Jake Burger

2023 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -0.3 years

Overall 2023 stats 2-6 ▪️ 14 starts ▪️ 56 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 6.35 ERA ▪️ 36 BB ▪️ 70 K ▪️ 1.676 WHIP

Like Peyton Pallette below, Eder just got his first season post-surgery under his belt in 2023, with shaky results. His assignment (like Colson Montgomery and Bryan Ramos) to the Arizona Fall League due to a late (injury) season start has yielded similarly mixed results. He may need a little more Barons seasoning in 2024, but the AFL assignment indicates even if so, he’ll be in Charlotte shortly.

Shortstop

Age 21

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking N/R, 2023 First Round draft choice

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.1 years

Overall 2023 MiLB stats 34 games ▪️ 1 HR ▪️ 17 RBI ▪️ .211/.333/.260 ▪️ 23 BB ▪️ 25 K

Chicago’s first-rounder in 2023 was dunked right into pro action, getting more than a month’s worth of play in after signing. The results were less than ideal, with zero power stroke. However, did not let his hitting issues sway his selectivity, as his near 1.00 BB/K reflects the batting-eye trend of the overall draft class.

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 25

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking N/R, acquired in July from L.A.

2023 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -2.9 years

Overall 2023 stats 2-4 ▪️ 11 saves ▪️44 games (22 finished) ▪️ 48 1⁄3 IP ▪️ 3.91 ERA ▪️ 24 BB ▪️ 79 K ▪️ 1.262 WHIP

After acquiring him from the Dodgers, the White Sox advanced Leasure to Triple-A for the first time in his career, and he held his own; and in the AFL, Leasure starred against some of the best prospects in the game (1.08 ERA, 0.480 WHIP). He is poised to possibly break north with the White Sox next March, or be the first arm up early in 2024.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 21

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 8

2023 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -6.9 years

Overall 2023 stats 8-7 ▪️ 27 starts ▪️ 133 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.85 ERA ▪️ 64 BB ▪️ 156 K ▪️ 1.414 WHIP

While stumbling some against the much older competition in Charlotte (and honestly, even Birmingham), Mena is still the top starting prospect for the White Sox, Nick Nastrini hype aside.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 24

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking N/R, acquired in July from L.A.

2023 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level -3.9 years

Overall 2023 stats 9-5 ▪️ 25 starts ▪️ 114 2⁄3 IP ▪️ 4.08 ERA ▪️ 139 K ▪️ 54 BB ▪️ 1.308 WHIP

After moving over to the White Sox organization and getting the call to Triple-A for the first time, Nastrini really tightened up his game, shrinking his WHIP to almost 1.00. That fearless approach, as well as an utter dearth of competition in Chicago’s high minors, pencils Nastrini in as First Starter Up to Chicago in 2024 — if the lack of depth doesn’t see him break north with the White Sox altogether.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 22

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 11

2023 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.4 years

Overall 2023 stats 0-4 ▪️ 22 starts ▪️ 72 IP ▪️ 4.13 ERA ▪️ 78 K ▪️ 41 BB ▪️ 1.361 WHIP

The 2023 season was Pallette’s first after missing all of 2022 with injury, and the early returns were promising. He’ll start at Winston-Salem this year, with an expectation of Birmingham in the second half.

Shortstop

Age 22

2020 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 32

2021 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 21

2022 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 3

2023 SSS Prospect Vote ranking 5

2022 High Level White Sox (MLB)

Age relative to high level -5.9 years

Overall 2023 MiLB stats 106 games ▪️ 21 HR ▪️ 62 RBI ▪️ .262/.292/.437 ▪️ 31-of-40 (77.5%) SB ▪️ 20 BB ▪️ 108 K

More home run power, but not a big jump in slugging percentage overall (seven points) given the sell-out for power (more than a K per game). Can’t say Popeye’s career is at a crossroads, but he’ll likely need Tim Anderson gone from Chicago to see significant time in the majors in 2024.