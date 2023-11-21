 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sox Populi Podcast 163 — Reviewing our 2023 predictions!

Joe Resis, Brian O’Neill, Chrystal O’Keefe, Ryiin, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini review the best and worst of our past season picks

By Brett Ballantini, Joe Resis, Chrystal O'Keefe, Brian O'Neill, Ryiin, and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach
With all the season’s-end awards issued, Sox Pop 163 assembled with Joe Resis, Brian O’Neill, Chrystal O’Keefe, Ryiin, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini to review the good and bad of the 22 SSS prognostications on site before the 2023 season. (Also read our predictions-in-review article to accompany this podcast.)

  • The host takes a victory lap
  • Tip for next year: copy Chrystal
  • Seventh-place finisher Brian quickly outs himself as the worst White Sox predictor of the bunch
  • Random cap-tips and drive-bys for great and terrible picks, among them several picking the Mets as best in the NL (and special dispensation for Tommy Barbee, Malachi Hayes and Tyrone Palmer picking them to win the World Series), Allie for both good (Gavin Sheets is terrible, Andrew Vaughn not bad!) and bad (one of many tabbing Lance Lynn as best pitcher)
  • Celebrating the demise of the New York Yankees, and confirming inescapable loserdom of [redacted] and the Cubs
  • A new round of loss predictions for 2024, among them Ryiin saying Pedro gets fired quick (nuh-uh replies Brett), Joe foresees a Soroka resurgence, and Chrystal is on board the losing train by seeing 118 losses

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. You can also watch the podcast on the Sox Populi YouTube channel.

