Sox Populi Podcast 163 — Reviewing our 2023 predictions!

With all the season’s-end awards issued, Sox Pop 163 assembled with Joe Resis, Brian O’Neill, Chrystal O’Keefe, Ryiin, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini to review the good and bad of the 22 SSS prognostications on site before the 2023 season. (Also read our predictions-in-review article to accompany this podcast.)

The host takes a victory lap

Tip for next year: copy Chrystal

Seventh-place finisher Brian quickly outs himself as the worst White Sox predictor of the bunch

Random cap-tips and drive-bys for great and terrible picks, among them several picking the Mets as best in the NL (and special dispensation for Tommy Barbee, Malachi Hayes and Tyrone Palmer picking them to win the World Series), Allie for both good (Gavin Sheets is terrible, Andrew Vaughn not bad!) and bad (one of many tabbing Lance Lynn as best pitcher)

Celebrating the demise of the New York Yankees, and confirming inescapable loserdom of [redacted] and the Cubs

A new round of loss predictions for 2024, among them Ryiin saying Pedro gets fired quick (nuh-uh replies Brett), Joe foresees a Soroka resurgence, and Chrystal is on board the losing train by seeing 118 losses

