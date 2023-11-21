White Sox nearing deal with shortstop Paul DeJong

The White Sox remain active this offseason as they reportedly are near a one-year deal with shortstop Paul DeJong. Jon Heyman broke the news late this afternoon.

DeJong and White Sox have an agreement on a 1-year deal pending physical — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 21, 2023

After declining the option of long-time South Side shortstop, Tim Anderson, many were left wondering who would take over before prospect Colson Montgomery is ready for the majors. Sox fans finally have their answer, pending a physical, of course.

Paul DeJong played for three separate teams in 2023, beginning the season on the IL with the St. Louis Cardinals before being sent to Toronto at the trade deadline. The Blue Jays designated DeJong for assignment just a few weeks later, and he was immediately picked up by the San Francisco Giants … until they, too, released him on September 21.

DeJong’s performance definitely contributed to all of those DFAs, having a less-than-stellar 2023, slashing .207/.327/.262 (yikes) across all three teams. He rode the struggle bus hard with the Blue Jays, coming in at a brutal -80 WRC+ in 44 plate appearances. His career numbers are a bit friendlier, slashing .229/.299/.417 and a much more respectable .716 OPS. Is this the flashiest signing of the offseason? Certainly not. However, Chris Getz is proving to fans he is serious about being active in the market, and there are still several holes to fill on this roster.

While Paul DeJong isn’t from Naperville, let the record show that he joins his middle-infield counterpart Nicky Lopez as an Illinois native, attending high school in Antioch and college at Illinois State University. We can expect more moves to come from the South Side as trade rumors heat up, including the possibility of Dylan Cease being shipped out to the Los Angeles Dodgers.