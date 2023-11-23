Share All sharing options for: Sox Populi Podcast 164 - Thanksgiving, for every wrong move

On the occasion of the holiday, and perhaps before everything is buried in football and turkey and drunken political arguments, Sox Pop 164 assembled with Joe Resis, Brian O’Neill, Melissa Sage-Bollenbach and Brett Ballantini to give thanks for our White Sox fandom.

No, really.

First and foremost, we all thank you, our wonderful readers and community here at South Side Sox. It’s said ad nauseam, but without you and your passion, there is no site. Thank you dearly for sticking it out with us, when it would be much easier not to

And without all of us and our passion, collectively as fans, there is no White Sox (something, perhaps, to keep in mind this holiday season, White Sox)

Brian is thankful that he still cares about the team, even when the emotions are usually anger, repulsion, disgust, shock or disappointment. There’s something about baseball, and the White Sox, that stirs him as no other sport does

Melissa is taking advantage of the, um, pause in actual MLB competitiveness to learn and care more about the prospects in the system. Ah, youth, not spoiled by what has become the reality of 21st Century Soxdom

Joe still sees the joy in the players, from the unlikely heights of Seby Zavala to the continued dominance and flair of Luis Robert Jr.

Brett is happy, for the first time in his life, not to be a White Sox employee

Bonus viewing note: See how visibly uncomfortable compliments make Brian. We should to it every podcast

After the break, extended mawkishness toward the site and even the host, absolutely the hidden agenda for this Thanksgiving podcast

the offseason prospects for the White Sox, summed up by Melissa: meh

the offseason prospects for the White Sox, summed up by Melissa: meh Brian and Brett are willing to allow some sunshine to poke through the clouds, but realistically nothing will really move the needle; Joe and Melissa are too savvy even to allow for the possibility

