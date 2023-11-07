Colson Montgomery lights up the Fall Stars Game

With just three games remaining in the Desert Dogs season — yes, at 12-15, Glendale already has been eliminated from finishing among the top-three AFL teams — we’ll punt the usual weekly update and fold that into a season-ending story in a few days. (Spoiler: Bryan Ramos has been the best of the three terrific White Sox hitters in the AFL, winning Hitter of the Week for play leading up to the Fall Stars Game.)

Besides, there’s exciting news from Colson Montgomery and Jordan Leasure from Sunday’s Fall Stars Game!

You may already have heard, but Montgomery LIT UP the Fall Stars Game, to the tune of 2-for-2 with a homer and winning the game MVP in the AL’s 6-3 win. He had the first hit of the game:

Colson Montgomery is the first baserunner for the AL in the Fall Stars game with this oppo single. #DesertDogs #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kB53oAVzMC — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) November 6, 2023

While the Corey Seager comps always seemed a bit over the top, boy howdy try to tell the two apart when looking at this 409-foot, 105-mph homer in the fourth inning of the game:

COLSON MONTGOMERY LAUNCHES A 409-FOOT HR #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/EiPABCkTKI — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 6, 2023

And, note: Montgomery crushed a mid-90s fastball from Dodgers lefthander Ronan Kopp for this homer — it was no cheapie.

ICYMI: Colson Montgomery was named the #AFL23 Fall Stars Game MVP last night, going 2-2 with a HR! pic.twitter.com/1l1e0mhkHD — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 6, 2023

Had the privilege to talk with Fall Stars MVP @colsonmontgom23 of @whitesox tonight with @EricCross04 about his AFL experience, being named MVP, overcoming injuries, proving he can play SS, and what's next for him. pic.twitter.com/Tgvu5UfJyF — Chris Clegg (@RotoClegg) November 6, 2023

All in all, an amazing night for Montgomery, who seems humble and hard-working. A South Side appearance in 2024 seems a stretch, but the youngster continues to defy expectations.

And in terms of a guy much, much closer to the South Side even than the club’s top prospect, Jordan Leasure continued his extraordinary AFL season with a killer seventh inning. The righty tipped 98 mph in freezing two batters (including Cubs No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara) for called third strikes.

Jordan Leasure allowed a lead off 2B, and then got 2 ꓘ's and a 6-3 for a scoreless frame in the Fall Stars game. #DesertDogs #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Pxx8jmmmfj — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) November 6, 2023

Jake Eder pitched the third inning of the game and despite giving up a double, a walk, two steals and an earned run, got the win in the game. Ramos was selected for the game but did not play.

OK, see you for a season wrap, or at least a stats wrap, over the weekend!