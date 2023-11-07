 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
American League Fall Stars v. National League Fall Stars
Colson Montgomery excelled on his first trip to the national stage.
Norm Hall/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Filed under:

Colson Montgomery lights up the Fall Stars Game

White Sox No. 1 prospect keeps impressing

By Year of the Hamster
/ new

With just three games remaining in the Desert Dogs season — yes, at 12-15, Glendale already has been eliminated from finishing among the top-three AFL teams — we’ll punt the usual weekly update and fold that into a season-ending story in a few days. (Spoiler: Bryan Ramos has been the best of the three terrific White Sox hitters in the AFL, winning Hitter of the Week for play leading up to the Fall Stars Game.)

Besides, there’s exciting news from Colson Montgomery and Jordan Leasure from Sunday’s Fall Stars Game!

You may already have heard, but Montgomery LIT UP the Fall Stars Game, to the tune of 2-for-2 with a homer and winning the game MVP in the AL’s 6-3 win. He had the first hit of the game:

While the Corey Seager comps always seemed a bit over the top, boy howdy try to tell the two apart when looking at this 409-foot, 105-mph homer in the fourth inning of the game:

And, note: Montgomery crushed a mid-90s fastball from Dodgers lefthander Ronan Kopp for this homer — it was no cheapie.

All in all, an amazing night for Montgomery, who seems humble and hard-working. A South Side appearance in 2024 seems a stretch, but the youngster continues to defy expectations.

And in terms of a guy much, much closer to the South Side even than the club’s top prospect, Jordan Leasure continued his extraordinary AFL season with a killer seventh inning. The righty tipped 98 mph in freezing two batters (including Cubs No. 4 prospect Kevin Alcántara) for called third strikes.

Jake Eder pitched the third inning of the game and despite giving up a double, a walk, two steals and an earned run, got the win in the game. Ramos was selected for the game but did not play.

OK, see you for a season wrap, or at least a stats wrap, over the weekend!

2024 White Sox Top Prospect Vote

2024 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 3

Today in White Sox History

Today in White Sox History: November 7

Sox Populi Podcast

Sox Populi Podcast 161 — Goodbye, Tim. Goodbye, Liam

Loading comments...