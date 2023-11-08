Today in White Sox History: November 8

1999

South Carolina Rep. Jim DeMint’s resolution to honor Shoeless Joe Jackson is passed in the House of Representatives, with the author saying, “it is worthy for this body to take a few minutes to stand up for fairness, and right an old wrong.” While the resolution certainly takes its spirit from Jackson’s depiction in Field of Dreams than the outfielder’s own confession as a participant in the Black Sox scandal, but it stops short of calling for Jackson’s Hall of Fame induction.

Jackson was never listed on a Hall of Fame ballot despite being eligible for the Hall until 1991, when the decision was made that players on the permanently ineligible list cannot be eligible for induction.

2000

On the basis of an unexpected Central Division championship and 95-win season, White Sox skipper Jerry Manuel was named the Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. He ran away with the award, beating out Art Howe of Oakland, 134-74. Manuel got 25 first-place votes out of a possible 28. Part of the rout stemmed from the fact that the young White Sox commanded such a paltry payroll, ranking 21st out of 30 teams.

However, Manuel wasn’t able to work any magic in the playoffs, as his pitching staff was in shambles due to injury, and they were swept out in three straight by the Mariners.