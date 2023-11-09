Sharing Sox Podcast 121 — Free agency is here!

The experts are out with their predictions of what free agents will end up where for how much and how long, so the resident non-experts, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, decide to toss in their two yen worth as well.

First, though, while they are admirers of mlbtraderumors.com, the two take time out to have a real big laugh at the MLBTR thought that the White Sox might be suitors for Eduardo Rodriguez or Teoscar Hernández in the four-year, $82-million range. Yeah, right, and when did Jerry Reinsdorf sell the team?

Then it’s on to the predictions involving recent White Sox players like No. 50 on the MLBTR list Tim Anderson (is he better off trying to sign with a big-market team, or to avoid media coverage in a small market?), No. 49 Liam Hendriks, No. 29 Reynaldo López and No. 17 Lucas Giolito (two years, $44 mil, Lucas? We’re rooting for you.). And those the White Sox might reasonably pursue, like Cuban Yariel Rodriguez (recently of the Chunichi Dragons) and Whit Merrifield, who is getting a whole bunch of people saying he’ll be joining the Sox at the tender age of 35, maybe just because he has hit more home runs and drawn more walks against them than any other team ... or maybe because Jerry thinks he can get him to play second base and right field at the same time and save some payroll.

After that, there’s trepidation at the thought Bob Nightengale might possibly be right and the Cubs are working hard to lure Shohei Ohtani to Wrigley (is that possibly why more and more Japanese restaurants are popping up in Lakeview every week?). And there’s speculation whether recent United International Baseball League draftee Bartolo Colón will be able to extend his career for another few decades by playing in Dubai.

