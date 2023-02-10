South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 75: Brooks Baldwin

Third Baseman

6´2´´

175 pounds

Age: 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.3 years

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system 5

Overall 2022 stats 27 games ⚾️ 0 HR ⚾️ 5 RBI ⚾️ .219/.294/.254 ⚾️ 12 BB ⚾️ 29 K

Brooks Baldwin declared for the 2021 draft, but was selected in the 15th round by the San Francisco Giants. With his senior year looming, he made the choice to return to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington to help increase his draft stock. And with a very strong 2022, Baldwin did just that, moving up to the 12th round last summer, where the White Sox snagged him.

Baldwin is a 6´2´´, 175-pound corner infielder who fits a bit of the Romy González profile of being able to play anywhere. Baldwin started all four years for the Seahawks, slashing .347/.406/.616 as a senior and .298/.348/.501 for his 180-game career. He also put up an .866 OPS in 2022’s Cape Cod League, playing for the Cotuit Kettleeers.

Baldwin definitely brings versatility, as not only a switch-hitter but a player who’s seen action in college at every position but pitcher and catcher. Strangely, despite never playing a game at third base for the Seahawks and just 10 over two seasons in the Cape Cod League, Baldwin is listed as a third baseman in the MLB draft tracker and by the drafting party — usually an indication that’s how the drafting team sees the player.

3B Brooks Baldwin was the CAA Player of the Year after slashing .347/.406/.621 as a switch-hitter. Fun fact: he also caught for MacKenzie Gore in HS at Whiteville (N.C.) HS. #MLBDraft #WhiteSox — Carlos Collazo (@CarlosACollazo) July 19, 2022

Brooks Baldwin continues to rack up hits (leading the league with 30). He tracked two sliders from Simon well and roped them both for extra bases (triple that was the hardest hit ball of the night and double) pic.twitter.com/e8XKm8Tg8w — Cape Cod Baseball Scouting | Daniel Garcia (@CapeScouting) July 7, 2022

Brooks Baldwin (2022 Eligible) @UNCWBaseball @CotuitKettleers was a 15th rounder by the Giants last July that didn't sign & returned to school this spring. He hit .347/.406/.616 on his way to winning CAA conference player of the year in 2022. #BACape22 pic.twitter.com/p0zX26ibwQ — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) June 25, 2022

It’s not only the scouts; The Cube likes Baldwin a lot, too:

Baldwin’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 81

Speed 77

Runs 70

Hitting 63

Contact 60

Power 55

RBIs 54

XBH 52

Team Winning Percentage .564

Although the situation hasn’t been pressed, Baldwin’s versatility will only help his climb through the system; over just 27 pro games, this youngster has already seen significant time at second base, third base and all three outfield positions. Given his age and ability, it’s expected that Baldwin will start the 2023 season in Winston-Salem — or get there awfully quick.

2023 South Side Sox Top 104 White Sox Prospects

75. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B

76. James Beard, CF

77. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

78. Ronny Hernandez, C

79. Troy Claunch, C

80. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

81. Tim Elko, 1B

82. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP

83. Trey Jeans, LHRP

84. Jerry Burke, RHSP

85. Carlos Jiménez, 1B

86. Mason Adams, RHSP

87. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

88. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP

89. Laz Rivera, 3B

90. Xavier Fernández, C

91. Álvaro Agüero, CF

92. Ben Norman, RF

93. Erick Bello, RHRP

94. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP

95. Arnold Prado, RF

96. Alsander Womack, 2B

97. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

98. Evan Skoug, C

99. Noah Owen, RHSP

100. Javier Mora, 2B

101. Will Kincanon, RHRP

102. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

103. Billy Seidl, RHRP

104. José Rodulfo, RHRP