Sharing Sox Podcast 99 — The elephant is still in the room

In the final Sharing Sox before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, ponder the question of how incredibly incompetent the commissioner’s office has to be to have not yet completed analysis of domestic abuse complaints against Mike Clevinger that were filed last summer, and then ponder what the heck the White Sox are to do if Clevinger reports to camp.

Aside from that small matter, discussion includes possible injury impact on the seven White Sox playing in the World Baseball Classic; team shill Scott Merkin’s prediction of the Sox Opening Day lineup (including some scary parts); the just-announced minor league contract for Chris Shaw, one of baseball’s biggest failures of recent years; how that signing somehow didn’t alter the plethora of ratings that have the White Sox offseason the worst in MLB and the team now mediocre at best; the team depth that is more bathtub than ocean, in the outfield, infield, and rotation; and the unsurprisingly large number of Sox fans who think Rick Hahn is a failure — but the surprisingly relatively small number who want him gone.

But, heck, that’s all just talk. Real baseballs flying through the air will soon be coming to a field near you — provided, of course, you live in Arizona or Florida.

