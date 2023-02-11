South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 74: Vince Vannelle

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´10´´

202 pounds

Age: 25

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -0.4 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 16

Overall 2022 pro stats 4-3 ⚾️ 35 games/22 finished ⚾️ 5 SV ⚾️ 42 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 2.98 ERA ⚾️ 1.370 WHIP ⚾️ 51 K ⚾️ 20 BB

Vince Vannelle seems to be a fascinating case of an overlooked player. He comes to the Sox after playing five seasons of college ball; two at Florida Southwestern State and three at the University of Arizona. While playing at the collegiate level, he was well-respected by teammates and coaches and put up some pretty impressive numbers throughout his amateur career. His success seems due in part to a unique delivery and competitive mentality. His overall stat line in 57 appearances over three seasons with the Wildcats was 8-5 with a 2.85 ERA and a 1.378 WHIP in 82 innings pitched, with an outstanding K/9 of 10.58.

By Vannelle’s senior year in 2021, he was primarily a bullpen arm and most often used as Arizona’s closer. He made 26 relief appearances and went 5-3 with a 2.78 ERA while leading the team with eight saves, which tied him for seventh-most in a single season in Wildcats history and fourth-most in the Pac-12.

Congrats on a great season and a hell of a college career @vincevannelle. Vince was an all-American this past season for @ArizonaBaseball. Can’t wait for what’s next brother! Now it’s time for #Serenity on Lake Norman https://t.co/Yw9XCO3dE9 pic.twitter.com/FWwBL2ne5F — Ty Sponseller (@TySpon2) July 3, 2021

Award recognition for Vannelle was bountiful in his final season with the Wildcats. Perfect Game named him to its Preseason All-Pac 12 list. He also earned Second Team All-American honors, was named a Stopper of the Year finalist by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and was selected to the Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention squad. Finally, Vannelle was also a vital component of the Wildcats postseason, giving up only one earned run across four outings.

For the first time in program history, the Wildcats placed 3️⃣ players on the @NCBWA All-America teams!



Congrats to @berry_jacob_24, @vincevannelle, and @danielsusac10! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/zMoKSUAP7L — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 28, 2021

finalist!



The @NCBWA has tabbed Vince Vannelle as one of the Top relievers in the nation! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Ng11Ms1aYK — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) June 10, 2021

So, here’s where it gets weird.

Despite a solid and decorated collegiate baseball career, the 25-year-old righty went undrafted in June 2021. For good reason, Vannelle refused to believe being a professional ball player was not in the cards, and in November 2021 he signed on with the Florida Baseball ARMory. For four months, Vannelle endured an intense training plan, working primarily on his velocity and a bit on his changeup and breaking ball. In February 2022, the ARMory sent Vannelle’s data and video to all 30 MLB teams. On March 8, 2022, the White Sox flexed some smarts and signed the free agent to a minor league contract.

The Sox promptly assigned him to the Arizona Complex League, where he remained for about a month before being promoted to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. In four appearances with the Cannon Ballers, he did not give up any runs over 6 1⁄3 innings pitched. After only 18 days in Kannapolis, the Sox promoted Vannelle to the Winston-Salem Dash. High-A ball also suited him well, as he went 4-2 with a 1.82 ERA in 29 2⁄3 innings and an impressive 9.4 K/9.

Vannelle’s quick ascent through the minor league system came to a screeching halt when the Sox promoted him to the Birmingham Barons on July 22. In seven games, he owned an 11.37 ERA in 6 1⁄3 innings pitched and struggled with control, yielding nine walks. He also had a short stint on the 7-day injured list.

Vannelle’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Strikeouts 66

Durability 64

K/BB 62

Walks 55

Hittable 48

vs. Power 48

Team Winning Percentage .649

Vannelle will most likely start the 2023 season with the Barons, but with his control restored he should quickly shift up to Charlotte. He appears to have the tenacity, relentlessness, and never give up attitude to get himself there.

2023 South Side Sox Top 104 White Sox Prospects

74. Vince Vannelle, RHRP

75. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B

76. James Beard, CF

77. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

78. Ronny Hernandez, C

79. Troy Claunch, C

80. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

81. Tim Elko, 1B

82. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP

83. Trey Jeans, LHRP

84. Jerry Burke, RHSP

85. Carlos Jiménez, 1B

86. Mason Adams, RHSP

87. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

88. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP

89. Laz Rivera, 3B

90. Xavier Fernández, C

91. Álvaro Agüero, CF

92. Ben Norman, RF

93. Erick Bello, RHRP

94. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP

95. Arnold Prado, RF

96. Alsander Womack, 2B

97. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

98. Evan Skoug, C

99. Noah Owen, RHSP

100. Javier Mora, 2B

101. Will Kincanon, RHRP

102. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

103. Billy Seidl, RHRP

104. José Rodulfo, RHRP