South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 72: Ethan Hammerberg

Ethan Hammerberg

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

6´5´´

250 pounds

Age: 22

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -0.2 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 14

Overall 2022 pro stats 0-0 ⚾️ 6 games (1 finished) ⚾️ 6 IP ⚾️ 0.00 ERA ⚾️ 0.333 WHIP ⚾️ 9 K ⚾️ 1 BB

We always get footage of the first-rounder getting picked each year ... but how cool is it that we got this 20th-rounder moment, courtesy of the Cape Cod League, last summer?

Beyond cool, it’s looking like the White Sox made the right move, at the right time: With the 611th overall and their final pick in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox took on this righthander from Ohio State University.

Hammerberg is not going to let anyone muscle him off of the block, at 6´5´´, 250 pounds. After seeing almost no action in the first two seasons of his career (nine games), he threw in 25 contests in 2022, to a 4.54 ERA and 1.150 WHIP. He followed that up this summer with an excellent Cape Cod League campaign in summer ball, pitching in nine games to a 2.57 ERA. Though his peripherals were weaker in his college season, he had more than five strikeouts per walk (49 Ks/nine walks). So there is some great promise there, with a bit more repeatable delivery and movement.

An inning from Ethan Hammerberg (rhp, @OhioStateBASE) who worked a scoreless ninth last ninth for his second save of the season. Each FB was 94 mph (2154-2170 spin). breaking ball at 77-80. 24 strikeouts to just 3 walks in 16.2 innings. pic.twitter.com/7bLs2zbkiI — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) March 23, 2022

Saw five teams over the weekend, but the top performance goes to @OhioStateBASE junior Ethan Hammerberg. 6'5"/250 righty worked quick & attacked hitters to go 6⬆️, 6⬇️, 6 Ks. My man @PatrickEbert44 told me to watch out for this dude, he wasn't wrong. Here's video of full outing. pic.twitter.com/5HK2z7IdiM — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) October 19, 2021

All the better, Hammerberg nailed (yep, went there) his short pro audition in Arizona, with six games, in setup/closer mode, and was nearly perfect.

Six-game sample, but who cares, let’s bask in the madness of Ethan’s debut:

Hammerberg’s Baseball Cube player ratings

K/BB 97

Strikeouts 94

Walks 90

Hittable 76

vs. Power 76

Durability 43

Team Winning Percentage .500

Hammerberg’s age and big-conference experience assures he’s playing a full season in 2023, likely starting in Low-A Kanny. But if his hot streak to end 2022 (Cape Cod, ACL) keeps up, he’ll be in Winston-Salem, and quickly.

2023 South Side Sox Top 104 White Sox Prospects

72. Ethan Hammerberg, RHRP

73. Lincoln Henzman, RHRP

74. Vince Vannelle, RHRP

75. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B

76. James Beard, CF

77. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

78. Ronny Hernandez, C

79. Troy Claunch, C

80. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

81. Tim Elko, 1B

82. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP

83. Trey Jeans, LHRP

84. Jerry Burke, RHSP

85. Carlos Jiménez, 1B

86. Mason Adams, RHSP

87. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

88. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP

89. Laz Rivera, 3B

90. Xavier Fernández, C

91. Álvaro Agüero, CF

92. Ben Norman, RF

93. Erick Bello, RHRP

94. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP

95. Arnold Prado, RF

96. Alsander Womack, 2B

97. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

98. Evan Skoug, C

99. Noah Owen, RHSP

100. Javier Mora, 2B

101. Will Kincanon, RHRP

102. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

103. Billy Seidl, RHRP

104. José Rodulfo, RHRP