South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 68: Fraser Ellard

Fraser Ellard
Left-Handed Relief Pitcher
6´4´´
205 pounds
Age: 25
2022 SSS Top Prospect Rank 93
2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)
Age relative to high level -0.4 years
SSS rank among all left-handed relievers in the system 6
Overall 2022 stats 4-1 ⚾️ 4 SV ⚾️ 41 games (10 finished) ⚾️ 56 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 4.13 ERA ⚾️ 1.588 WHIP ⚾️ 58 K ⚾️ 35 BB
While a senior for King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga., Fraser Ellard posted a 7-1 record and 1.12 ERA as a senior. After spending a year with Truett-McConnell CC (Cleveland, Ga.), Ellard spent the next three years pitching for tiny Lander University (Greenwood, S.C.), where as a senior he posted an impressive 1.38 ERA in 26 innings as a starter before the pandemic shutdown. Ellard transferred to Liberty University as a redshirt senior and posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 26 outings while striking out 63 in 44 1⁄3 innings. The White Sox liked him enough to select him in the eighth round of the 2021 draft.
While performing well in an abbreviated three-game stint with the ACL Sox, Ellard struggled a bit with Kannapolis, posting a 4.96 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 11 appearances. In 16 1⁄3 innings for the Cannon Ballers, he surrendered 19 hits (.275 OBA) and 10 walks (12.3%) while fanning 21 (25.9%). He doesn’t possess blazing stuff, but he does have a fairly deceptive delivery that hides the ball until just the last moment.
In 2022, Ellard was challenged by the White Sox, with a fairly aggressive promotion to Winston-Salem. Fraser proved up to the task, with a 3.78 ERA and some closing duty; a year older than his High-A peers, the White Sox again challenged Fraser, with a move in late May up to Double-A Birmingham. The southpaw struggled there, but not so much as to stifle his upward mobility in the system.
Fraser’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Durability 78
Strikeouts 73
K/BB 59
Walks 49
Hittable 47
vs. Power 47
Team Winning Percentage .451
Ellard has had difficulties with his control (a 6.5 BB/9 in college has been carved to just 5.3 in the pros), so his ability to harness it may determine how far he advances. Though he is very likely to begin again in Birmingam, a dearth of quality lefties in the system and Ellard’s pattern of strong starts would indicate that Charlotte is not out of the question for 2023.
