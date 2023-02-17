Sharing Sox Podcast 100 — The big centennial edition

To celebrate having reached the 100 mark, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, welcome the boss, Brett Ballantini, to the show, because the only way to celebrate big occasions is to invite the boss over, right?

After a little nostalgia (OK, a lot, but who’s counting?) the trio notice the elephant in the room has gained weight, and launch into the Mike Clevinger situation and the incredible stupidity that got the White Sox into this mess — a mess for which heads would normally roll. But this being the White Sox, they won’t.

Then it’s on to the thrill of Spring Training starting and baseball being back, even if the thrill is definitely muted by said elephant, and the way the White Sox interviewed so far have gone all Gordon Beckham and announced they’re in the best shape of their lives, a surefire ritual of spring.

That’s followed by a return to reality and a look at the grim prognostications for the Sox from the professional predictors, with some guesses from the three on how the team and individuals will perform in 2023.

Is the outlook terrific? Well, uh, no. But baseball is back!

