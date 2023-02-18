South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 66: Emerson Talavera

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

5´10´´

160 pounds

Age: 25

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 86

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -2.2 years

SSS rank among all right-handed relief pitchers in the system 12

Overall 2022 regular season stats 4-1 ⚾️ 17 games (11 finished) ⚾️ 26 innings ⚾️ 2.77 ERA ⚾️ 0.846 WHIP ⚾️ 36 K ⚾️ 4 BB

Emerson Talavera, a native of Venezuela, signed with the White Sox on March 4, 2020 but didn’t enter into any action until 2021 for the DSL Sox due to the pandemic.

In 17 appearances (five starts) totaling 51 innings in 2021, he posted an impressive 2.47 ERA and 1.14 WHIP by surrendering just 36 hits (.197 OBA) and 22 free passes (10.3%) while striking out 47 (22.1%). He was more effective in his 33 2⁄3 innings as a reliever (0.80 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, .164 OBA) than he was as a starter (5.71 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, .254 OBA). Most impressive, Talavera was younger than the average DSL player by more than six months.

In 2022, Talavera actually improved on his DSL peripherals. In 26 ACL innings, all in relief, he had a 2.77 ERA, and increased his strikeouts and decreased his walks from last season. It came out to a 35% strikeout rate, which is 13 points up from 2021, while his walks dropped to 4%. Now, 26 innings is a small sample, even for a reliever, but he deserves some eyes with peripheral numbers like this.

The Cube ratings love Talavera, and he is one of the few prospects so far to come out above-average in every category:

Talavera’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 96

Hittable 86

vs. Power 86

Walks 75

K/BB 70

Strikeouts 57

Team Winning Percentage .441

Talavera has not shouldered a heavy pitching load in his first two pro seasons, but he is certain to play his first full season this summer, very likely starting in Kannapolis, with Winston-Salem very much in reach.

2023 South Side Sox Top 102 White Sox Prospects

66. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

67. Declan Cronin, RHRP

68. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

69. Colby Smelley, C

70. Ethan Hammerberg, RHRP

71. Lincoln Henzman, RHRP

72. Vince Vannelle, RHRP

73. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B

74. James Beard, CF

75. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

76. Ronny Hernandez, C

77. Troy Claunch, C

78. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

79. Tim Elko, 1B

80. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP

81. Trey Jeans, LHRP

82. Jerry Burke, RHSP

83. Carlos Jiménez, 1B

84. Mason Adams, RHSP

85. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

86. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP

87. Laz Rivera, 3B

88. Xavier Fernández, C

89. Álvaro Agüero, CF

90. Ben Norman, RF

91. Erick Bello, RHRP

92. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP

93. Arnold Prado, RF

94. Alsander Womack, 2B

95. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

96. Evan Skoug, C

97. Noah Owen, RHSP

98. Javier Mora, 2B

99. Will Kincanon, RHRP

100. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

101. Billy Seidl, RHRP

102. José Rodulfo, RHRP