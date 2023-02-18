South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 65: Randel Mondesí

Left Fielder

6´3´´

190 pounds

Age: 20

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 70

2022 High Level Dominican (Rookie)

Age relative to high level +1.3 years

SSS rank among all left fielders in the system 3

Overall 2022 regular season stats 46 games ⚾️ 4 HR ⚾️ 21 RBI ⚾️ .239/.333/.377 ⚾️ 17 BB ⚾️ 41 K ⚾️ 5-of-9 (55.6%) SB

Randel Mondesí, as the son of former major leaguer Raul and younger brother of MLB shortstop Adalberto, certainly has big shoes to fill. He signed with the White Sox on Feb., 2021, and got off to a good start for the DSL squad; he slashed .267/.353/.300 in July, but started slumping halfway through August and ultimately spent his remaining time on the injured list beginning on September 1. It’s very likely he played hurt, which essentially watered down his overall results.

In 25 games totaling 70 at-bats, Mondesí hit .229/.349/.314 with three doubles, one homer, four RBIs, six-of-seven stolen bases, 10 walks (12.0%), 26 strikeouts (31.3%) and 95 wRC+. Despite his lack of power, Mondesí has the build that seems conducive to hitting extra-base hits.

In 2022, his numbers improved, but only marginally, with an uptick in OPS and power but little progress outside of that. On top of it, he’s settled in as a left fielder, indicating that both his range and arm are average at best defensively.

Mondesí’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Speed 77

Durability 61

Power 45

Hitting 44

RBIs 40

Runs 36

XBH 33

Contact 29

Team Winning Percentage .441

At this point, Mondesí’s strongest suit is his gene pool, and the White Sox will hope he has yet to tap major-league potential at a still-young 20 years of age. However, he begins his third season in the system in Arizona, so things really do need to click for him late this summer for him to gain traction. It’s not a make-or-break year, but that time is coming quick.

