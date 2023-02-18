South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 65: Randel Mondesí

Randel Mondesí
Left Fielder
6´3´´
190 pounds
Age: 20
2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 70
2022 High Level Dominican (Rookie)
Age relative to high level +1.3 years
SSS rank among all left fielders in the system 3
Overall 2022 regular season stats 46 games ⚾️ 4 HR ⚾️ 21 RBI ⚾️ .239/.333/.377 ⚾️ 17 BB ⚾️ 41 K ⚾️ 5-of-9 (55.6%) SB
Randel Mondesí, as the son of former major leaguer Raul and younger brother of MLB shortstop Adalberto, certainly has big shoes to fill. He signed with the White Sox on Feb., 2021, and got off to a good start for the DSL squad; he slashed .267/.353/.300 in July, but started slumping halfway through August and ultimately spent his remaining time on the injured list beginning on September 1. It’s very likely he played hurt, which essentially watered down his overall results.
In 25 games totaling 70 at-bats, Mondesí hit .229/.349/.314 with three doubles, one homer, four RBIs, six-of-seven stolen bases, 10 walks (12.0%), 26 strikeouts (31.3%) and 95 wRC+. Despite his lack of power, Mondesí has the build that seems conducive to hitting extra-base hits.
In 2022, his numbers improved, but only marginally, with an uptick in OPS and power but little progress outside of that. On top of it, he’s settled in as a left fielder, indicating that both his range and arm are average at best defensively.
Mondesí’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Speed 77
Durability 61
Power 45
Hitting 44
RBIs 40
Runs 36
XBH 33
Contact 29
Team Winning Percentage .441
At this point, Mondesí’s strongest suit is his gene pool, and the White Sox will hope he has yet to tap major-league potential at a still-young 20 years of age. However, he begins his third season in the system in Arizona, so things really do need to click for him late this summer for him to gain traction. It’s not a make-or-break year, but that time is coming quick.
