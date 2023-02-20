2023 South Side Sox Prospect Vote: Round 15

It is the sixth year of Top Prospect voting at South Side Sox!

Despite cutting short our Top 50 voting last year, some seasons we’ve gotten upwards of 15,000 votes. So thanks in advance for your participation!

Our No. 100 prospect was a late substitution, Luke Shilling, so he’s not yet up on site. But we do aim to run the Top 100 count-up on a daily basis, and have prospect votes every couple of days.

Unlike last year, our writers agree on a No. 1 prospect. Will you as well?

Just five of 10 players from last year’s initial prospect vote poll show up this time around, with only one (Jake Burger) dropping off after losing his rookie/prospect status. So there is some ballot churn here.

Also note something sort of miraculous, and a tribute to a steady climb through the system: Lenyn Sosa is spending his SIXTH year on our top prospect lists — and is still very young!

All right, let’s have some fun. And get voting!

OK, OK, we somehow took a little time off from the poll. We’re still on track to have SSS selections of at least the Top 25 prospects, and as long as you keep voting in triple-figures, we’ll keep rolling these out.

Hey, it was Yoelqui Céspedes who stepped forward with a decisive win last round, earning 25.2% (31 of 123 votes), outpacing the competition by almost 10%. It is, however, quite a tumble for Céspedes, who polled at No. 6 for two years straight before this year’s drop.

Coupled with soon-to-be RF Oscar Colás, however, Céspedes makes it two center fielders among our Top 14.

The No. 14 pick in our 2022 poll was Erick Hernández, who hasn’t even made the ballot yet in 2023. In 2021 it was Benyamín Bailey, and 2020 was Yermín Mercedes.

Ryan Burrowes had made a jump in Round 13, but then took a tumble of a few votes/places. Kohl Simas and Matthew Thompson remain in lockstep. Somehow Nick Avila is impressing you way more than Gregory Santos, as Avila debuted strong, in fourth place.

Joining the ballot this round is 2022 draftee, infielder Jordan Sprinkle.

South Side Sox Top-Voted White Sox Prospects for 2023

Oscar Colás — 57% (Montgomery 35%, Ramos/Sosa 3%, Rodríguez 1%, Mena/Pallette/Schultz 0.5%, Burke/Vera 0%) Colson Montgomery — 71% (Sosa 9%, Ramos 5%, Rodríguez 4.4%, Mena 3.7%, Vera 3%, Céspedes 2%, Pallette/Schultz 1%, Burke 0%) Bryan Ramos — 29% (Sosa 25%, Vera 12.3%, Rodríguez 11.7%, Schultz 9%, Mena 8%, Burke/Pallette 2%, Céspedes 1%, Kath 0%) Lenyn Sosa — 43% (Rodríguez 25%, Vera 16%, Mena/Schultz 6%, Céspedes 2%, Kath/Pallette 1%, Burke/Cannon 0%) José Rodríguez — 40.5% (Vera 22.3%, Mena 14.0%, Schultz 9.1%, Céspedes 5.0%, Burke 3.3%, Kath/Pallette 2.5%,/Cannon 0.8%, Simas 0.0%) Noah Schultz — 34% (Vera 26%, Mena 17%, Céspedes/Mieses 7%, Kath 5%, Burke 2.4%, Pallette 1.6%, Cannon/Simas 0.0%) Norge Vera — 30% (Kath 29%, Mena 20%, Pallette 5%, Mieses 4.3%, Céspedes 3.7%, Kelley 2.9%, Burke 2.2%, Cannon 1.5%, Simas 0.7%) Cristian Mena — 27% (Kath 19%, Pallette 11%, Mieses 8%, Céspedes 7.2%, Kelley 6.6%, Burke 6.1%, Cannon 5.5%, Simas 5.0%, Burrowes 4.4%) Wes Kath — 23% (Mieses/Pallette 14%, Burke/Céspedes 12%, Kelley 10%, Cannon 7%, Simas 3%, Burrowes 2%, Santos 1%) Luis Mieses — 18% (Pallette 14.4%, Burke 13.9%, Céspedes 13.3%, Kelley 12.8%, Cannon 12%, Sánchez 6%, Simas 4%, Burrowes 3.3%, Santos 2.8%) Peyton Pallette — 20% (Burke 16%, Sánchez 12.0%, Céspedes 11.6%, Kelley 11.1%, Cannon 7%, Simas 6.2%, Burrowes 5.8%, Veras 5.3% Santos 4.9%) Sean Burke — 26% (Sánchez 14%, Céspedes 13%, Kelley 12%, Cannon 8%, Simas 7%, Burrowes 6.4%, Veras 5.7%, Thompson 5.0%, Santos 4.3%) Yolbert Sánchez — 18% (Céspedes 16%, Kelley 14%, Cannon 9.3%, Burrowes 8.7%, Simas/Thompson 8.0%, McDougal 7%, Veras 6%, Santos 5%) Yoelqui Céspedes — 25% (Kelley 16%, Cannon 12%, Avila 9%, Simas/Thompson 8%, McDougal 7%, Burrowes 6%, Veras 5%, Santos 4%)

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 25

2022 High Level Richmond (AA)

Age relative to high level -0.5 years

Overall 2022 stats 4-2 ⚾️ 47 games ⚾️ 55 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 1.14 ERA ⚾️ 0.976 WHIP ⚾️ 58 K ⚾️ 14 BB

The White Sox are gambling that Nick Avila can make the jump from San Francisco Double-A pitcher to the South Side bullpen, selecting him in December’s Rule 5 draft (and thus needing to roster him all season long, or offer him back to the Giants). The righty appears up to it, with scintillating numbers last year, split between High-A and Double-A. He was a 2019 26th-rounder, so Avila qualifies as 2023’s Tanner Banks Improbable Breakthrough clubhouse leader.

Shortstop

Age 18

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -0.8 years

Overall 2022 stats 47 games ⚾️ 3 HR ⚾️ 18 RBI ⚾️ .266/.393/.392 ⚾️ 12-of-12 SB ⚾️ 25 BB ⚾️ 34 K

It says a lot that this shortstop is more highly-ranked than Loidell Chapelli Jr., who absolutely tore up the DSL in 2022. Certainly Burrowes being age-appropriate for the DSL and exhibiting durability and smarts for the season played a big role in that. As all DSL seasons tend to be, there’s a small sample size here, but it will be exciting to see what Burrowes can do Stateside in 2023.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level -0.7 years

Overall 2022 pro stats 0-0 ⚾️ 4 games (3 starts) ⚾️ 7 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 1.23 ERA ⚾️ 0.955 WHIP ⚾️ 4 K ⚾️ 3 BB

The big (6´6´´) Georgian was the club’s third-rounder in 2022, getting his feet wet as a pro but really getting down to business looking ahead to 2023. Anticipate a cup of coffee in Kanny, if not an outright straight assignment right to Winston-Salem. There is room to move fast as a starter in the White Sox system.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 21

2021 SSS poll ranking 5

2022 SSS poll ranking 11

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -4.4 years

Overall 2022 stats 1-6 ⚾️ 21 starts ⚾️ 76 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.52 ERA ⚾️ 71 K ⚾️ 47 BB ⚾️ 1.461 WHIP

Kelley, still young even for the Low-A Kannapolis where he started and pitched most of his season, got some of the first traction of his career in 2022, meriting (by the odd org standards) matriculation to Project Birmingham in August. A reasonable placement in 2023 would see him build momentum by beginning in Winston-Salem, but desperation drives organizations to do strange things.

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 19

2022 SSS poll ranking 25

2021 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -2.9 years

Overall 2021 pro stats 1-2 ⚾️ 6 games (4 starts) ⚾️ 9 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 9.31 ERA ⚾️ 1.552 WHIP ⚾️ 17 K ⚾️ 5 BB

McDougal was a plum pick in the 2021 draft, but before he could finish his abbreviated first pro year, injured his arm, necessitating Tommy John surgery. After missing all of 2022, McDougal is back throwing. He was a very promising arm two years ago, and no injury should change that; even given post-TJS caution, Tanner could burn through Single-A.

Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Age 23

2022 High Level San Francisco (MLB)

Age relative to high level -7.2

Overall 2022 MiLB stats 1-2 ⚾️ 35 games (2 starts) ⚾️ 35 IP ⚾️ 4.63 ERA ⚾️ 37 K ⚾️ 20 BB ⚾️ 1.457 WHIP

Nothing I can tell you that Malachi Hayes won’t do better with his breaking analysis on Gregory Santos after he was acquired for Kade McClure back in December. But a positive bullet point: Santos broke camp with the Giants in 2022 but pitching in just two games before demotion. And two negatives: Santos has a monster arm that’s wild, and he was suspended for PEDs in 2021. South Side bullpen is up for grabs, Greg!

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

Age 23

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -2.4 years

Overall 2022 stats 2-2 ⚾️ 22 games (15 starts) ⚾️ 68 IP ⚾️ 4.24 ERA ⚾️ 1.324 WHIP ⚾️ 82 K ⚾️ 29 BB

Kohl, son of former White Sox reliever Bill Simas, was an undrafted free agent in 2021 who hit the ground running in the White Sox organization and hasn’t looked back. He is the only UDFA to have been part of Project Birmingham, called up as part of a later wave and seeing action in six games.

Shortstop

Age 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.3 years

Overall 2022 pro stats 27 games ⚾️ 1 HR ⚾️ 4 RBI ⚾️ .255/.331/.311 ⚾️ 9-of-10 (90.0%) SB ⚾️ 9 BB ⚾️ 24 K

A burner from UC-Santa Barbara, the White Sox snagged Jordan Sprinkle in the fourth round last year, and he made a little hay in his brief time as a pro. He will need to beef up his slugging and/or on-base to get on the legit prospect track, but his defense and smarts are already turning heads.

Right-handed starting pitcher

Age 22

2020 SSS poll ranking 12

2021 SSS poll ranking 10

2022 SSS poll ranking 15

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -3.4 years

Overall 2022 stats 4-7 ⚾️ 25 starts ⚾️ 109 2⁄3 IP ⚾️ 4.84 ERA ⚾️ 1.350 WHIP ⚾️ 104 K ⚾️ 40 BB

Matthew Thompson, has yet to quite catch up with his level, young at every stop and never getting to the point of dominating. That said, he showed out OK in what was a very bold competitive promotion to Birmingham (Project Birmingham) and has distinguished himself as the most promising arm of the Thompson-Dalquist-Kelley triumvirate. He scored a major-league camp invite to 2023 Spring Training.

First Baseman

Age 20

2022 SSS poll ranking 18

2022 High Level Birmingham (AA)

Age relative to high level -5.1 years

Overall 2022 stats 113 games ⚾️ 20 HR ⚾️ 72 RBI ⚾️ .267/.318/.462 ⚾️ 5-for-5 SB ⚾️ 30 BB ⚾️ 132 K

Wilfred Veras was one of just a handful of White Sox players to top the 20-homer mark in 2022, and he did it while playing far younger than his level — even far down the rungs, at Low-A Kannapolis. Not a fielder to speak of despite being listed at both first and third base, Veras’ bat will carry him. He clubbed well enough even during Project Birmingham that he could not only start 2023 with the Barons, but see Charlotte this summer.