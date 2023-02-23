South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 59: Michael Turner

Michael Turner
Catcher
6´4´´
205 pounds
Age: 24
2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)
Age relative to high level +2.3 years
SSS rank among all catchers in the system 3
2022 NCAA stats 64 games ⚾️ 9 HR ⚾️ 53 RBI ⚾️ .323/.388/.502 ⚾️ 27 BB ⚾️ 49 K
At No. 281 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked
University of Arkansas catcher Michael Turner is an older prospect, but brings a solid set of skills to the White Sox. He packs a solid lefty bat, with good defense, receiving and arm. Turner is also a bit of a hoss, so there could be some James McCann upside.
Jim Callis on the MLB Network particularly lauded Turner for really stepping up his overall game in the Razorbacks’ summer run to the College World Series — where, as you can see above, Turner played in some high-pressure CWS games, facing Tim Elko and Ole Miss.
With a general dearth of catching in the system, perhaps Turner can get himself onto the team radar sooner than later.
Turner’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Contact 84
Hitting 80
RBIs 73
Durability 69
Power 61
XBH 55
Speed 40
Runs 37
Team Winning Percentage .589
Because the White Sox have (stop me if you’re used to this) no catching in the system, the opportunity is there for Turner to move fast. He saw just two games with Kanny last season, but at an advance prospect age, he would seemingly get his 2023 start in Winston-Salem, with Birmingham on the summer horizon.
2023 South Side Sox Top 102 White Sox Prospects
59. Michael Turner, C
60. Tyler Osik, 1B
61. Haylen Green, LHRP
62. Mark McLaughlin, RHRP
63. Terrell Tatum, LF
64. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B
65. Randel Mondesí, LF
66. Emerson Talavera, RHRP
67. Declan Cronin, RHRP
68. Fraser Ellard, LHRP
69. Colby Smelley, C
70. Ethan Hammerberg, RHRP
71. Lincoln Henzman, RHRP
72. Vince Vannelle, RHRP
73. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B
74. James Beard, CF
75. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP
76. Ronny Hernandez, C
77. Troy Claunch, C
78. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP
79. Tim Elko, 1B
80. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP
81. Trey Jeans, LHRP
82. Jerry Burke, RHSP
83. Carlos Jiménez, 1B
84. Mason Adams, RHSP
85. Frankeli Arias, LHSP
86. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP
87. Laz Rivera, 3B
88. Xavier Fernández, C
89. Álvaro Agüero, CF
90. Ben Norman, RF
91. Erick Bello, RHRP
92. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP
93. Arnold Prado, RF
94. Alsander Womack, 2B
95. Johan Domínguez, RHSP
96. Evan Skoug, C
97. Noah Owen, RHSP
98. Javier Mora, 2B
99. Will Kincanon, RHRP
100. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP
101. Billy Seidl, RHRP
102. José Rodulfo, RHRP
