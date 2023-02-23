South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 59: Michael Turner

Catcher

6´4´´

205 pounds

Age: 24

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +2.3 years

SSS rank among all catchers in the system 3

2022 NCAA stats 64 games ⚾️ 9 HR ⚾️ 53 RBI ⚾️ .323/.388/.502 ⚾️ 27 BB ⚾️ 49 K

At No. 281 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked

University of Arkansas catcher Michael Turner is an older prospect, but brings a solid set of skills to the White Sox. He packs a solid lefty bat, with good defense, receiving and arm. Turner is also a bit of a hoss, so there could be some James McCann upside.

Jim Callis on the MLB Network particularly lauded Turner for really stepping up his overall game in the Razorbacks’ summer run to the College World Series — where, as you can see above, Turner played in some high-pressure CWS games, facing Tim Elko and Ole Miss.

With a general dearth of catching in the system, perhaps Turner can get himself onto the team radar sooner than later.

Turner’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Contact 84

Hitting 80

RBIs 73

Durability 69

Power 61

XBH 55

Speed 40

Runs 37

Team Winning Percentage .589

Because the White Sox have (stop me if you’re used to this) no catching in the system, the opportunity is there for Turner to move fast. He saw just two games with Kanny last season, but at an advance prospect age, he would seemingly get his 2023 start in Winston-Salem, with Birmingham on the summer horizon.

2023 South Side Sox Top 102 White Sox Prospects

59. Michael Turner, C

