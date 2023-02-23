Today in White Sox History: February 23

2015

The Red Sox win the bidding to sign Cuban defector Yoán Moncada. Moncada would not officially sign until March 11, but by winning the bidding, Boston was assured of securing his services. Moncada’s signing bonus of $31.5 million was so far over Boston’s spending cap that Moncada overall price tag was nearly twice as much as his bonus.

Moncada would play just eight games with the Red Sox, in 2016, before getting shipped to the White Sox with Michael Kopech in the Chris Sale blockbuster on Dec. 6, 2016. The third baseman has had a star-crossed career with the White Sox, enduring a position change from second base and a debilitating coronavirus diagnosis in 2020, as well as significant fan criticism. However, his 13.8 WAR in Chicago already qualifies him as the 48th-best player in franchise history.