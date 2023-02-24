South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 58: Darío Borrero

First Baseman

6´4´´

190 pounds

Age: 19

2022 White Sox Top Prospect Ranking 76

2022 High Level Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -1.7 years

SSS rank among all first basemen in the system 3

Overall 2022 stats 46 games ⚾️ 0 HR ⚾️ 13 RBI ⚾️ .313/.349/.364 ⚾️ 7 BB ⚾️ 29 K

At his age (well, any age, really), Dario Borrero is a large individual.

When the Venezuela native was signed by Marco Paddy with a $350,000 bonus, he had this to say: “He’s going to have a lot of power. The intriguing thing about him is he can hit line-to-line. He handles pitchers, goes the other way when he has to, reads the breaking ball very well. He’s a very impressive kid. You normally don’t see Venezuelan players that tall with that kind of swing, being left-handed.”

In five DSL games in 2021 totaling 16 at-bats, Borrero slashed an impressive .357/.438/.429 with a double, two stolen bases, a walk and two strikeouts. Unfortunately, he missed the season from July 20 on due to injury.

Of the guys who lasted the entire year in the ACL in 2022, Borrero is probably the most intriguing. He showed pretty good bat-to-ball skills again this year, with a 16.6% K-rate and a .313 batting average. However, he does not walk much (4%) and showed little power, with no homers and a .060 ISO. The improvements needed are obvious, but somebody as big as he is should probably find some more power, and hopefully that comes.

Borrero’s Baseball Cube player ratings, from best to worst

Hitting 92

Contact 84

Durability 47

Speed 24

RBIs 17

Power 13

XBH 11

Runs 2

Team Winning Percentage .441

As you can see, Borrero’s results in just 51 career pro games profile to that of a flat-footed, punch-and-judy contact shortstop. Trust that as this very young player fills out a bit (he just turned 19 years old on November 13), that power profile will follow.

Another intriguing note from Arizona season is that Borrero, on a very crowded ACL roster, saw six full games in right field. He didn’t get much action, but that assignment indicates he may have the footwork and arm to be a passable defensive outfielder and potentially a strong first baseman.

