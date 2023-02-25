White Sox Photo Day!

On a number of levels, it’s not nearly as fun doing this without Liam Hendriks posing with a batting helmet, grabbing a bat like the Australian return of Greg Luzinski, and just generally making it a lot of fun being the photographer who is clearly getting tired with School Day poses from players who probably don’t want to be in the room under lights.

Unfortunately, this year we are without Liam (keep fighting and get well soon, Slydah!), but still we press on and sort through hundreds of shots across services to bring you the best and favorite of Spring 2023.

In some cases, even the stars took some boring shots, so they got skipped. However, notably absent from the proceedings: Lance Lynn and new manager Pedro Grifol.

Grid View Dylan Cease : Stop on by the office and let’s see if we can get you set up with some sweet term life insurance, shall we? Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Burger noticed how well Dylan Cease did with a ’stache, and voila! Norm Hall/Getty Images

Tanner Banks saw Jake Burger pick up on what Dylan Cease did last year and, well, the razor concession for the 2023 White Sox may not be lucrative. Norm Hall/Getty Images

He’s trying to hide, because at this point the trend is getting trampled to death and Dylan might have to shave, but Davis Martin has seen Cease’s success, too. Norm Hall/Getty Images

No truth to the rumor that in case of further Yaz injury, the White Sox are requiring that Carlos Pérez sleep with his catching mask on. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Either this is a trick of the light, or Michael Kopech is using an illegally-gargantuan glove. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Zach Remillard seems a bit more threatening with the bat on Photo Day than in games. Norm Hall/Getty Images

With Bennett Sousa gone, Andrew Perez might now be the top bullpen southpaw in our upper levels, and he celebrates by sporting a red glove. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Poor José Ruiz — he’s heard the catcalls so loud, he no longer appears full-faced in posed photos. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Smart move: Luis Míeses jumping on Eloy’s red batting gloves train. Unwise one: Wearing them loose. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Lenyn Sosa is bringing some José Abreu frivolity to the proceedings. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Oscar Colás looks like an absolute sweetheart. Here’s guessing this is not the expression pitchers see when he steps to the plate. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Edgar Navarro is a reliever to watch. He seems to know it, too. Norm Hall/Getty Images

OK, when you look at his biceps, maybe it’s not so crazy that some are pegging Victor Reyes as the fourth outfielder in 2023. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Gregory Santos is almost cute here, peering in before he screams a 98 mph heater past your ear. Norm Hall/Getty Images

I did not recall that Hanser Alberto was in the organization. It seems like he will be a good Knights teammate. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Garrett Crochet is All-Team Mayberry, for real. The grey glove fits, for sure. Norm Hall/Getty Images

I absolutely do not know who Sebastian Rivero is, but I am so happy he is wearing our uniform. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Despite his steampunk statement glove, Nick Avila is still a little bashful around his new teammates. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Could be wrong, but that sure looks like an MLB logo forearm tattoo, José Rodríguez . Norm Hall/Getty Images

I do not know who Keynan Middleton is, but I am digging his thunderbolt glove logo and his I-am-finished-posing countenance. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Jake Marisnick , a dude. Norm Hall/Getty Images

I get that these shots are all standard, boring fare, but can’t stolen-base king of 2023 and his 200 steals this summer Billy Hamilton get one photo in a crouch, ready to run? Norm Hall/Getty Images

Look at how happy Nicholas Padilla is to have been released out of the Cubs organization. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Matthew Thompson could be — could be — a legit Triple-A starter before this year ends. And he’s gonna look damn good doing it. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Andrew Benintendi is ready to BABIP you to death. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Once you become an author, like Joe Kelly has, your eccentricities become more endearing. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Eloy Jiménez ’s smile, cap and chains are all Opening Day-ready. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Elvis Andrus was picked up just in time for Photo Day. Underrated timing from Rick Hahn there. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

comma, POWER HITTER. Please? Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson looks like he just isn’t having any of these pictures on Photo Day. Probably not the worst thing. Got get ’em, Timmay. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

I am not joking, two photo sessions with two different photography companies, and no one thought to have Luis Robert Jr. turn around and flash the new moniker? Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If one player would vote for a romper as the alternate uniform, Yoán Moncada is that player. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Velcro master, Leury García . Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This Globetrotter stuff is cool, Reynaldo López , but next year, let’s try shirtless. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oh, you’ll know his name soon enough, that’s for sure. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Bench coach Charlie Montoyo , looking like he knows he should have gotten the manager’s job in the first place. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

BONUS OSCAR COLÁS LOLLIPOP CONTENT! Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Just a note, we have one repeat player this year, an Easter egg at the end of the gallery. If you bothered to click on this story, you wanna see some shots. So scroll to the end, please.