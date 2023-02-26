South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 55: Víctor Quezada

Third Baseman

6´1´´

185 pounds

Age: 19

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 50

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level -1.7 years

SSS rank among all third basemen in the system 3

Overall 2022 stats 36 games ⚾️ 4 HR ⚾️ 10 RBI ⚾️ .151/.256/.251 ⚾️ 17 BB ⚾️ 67 K

On Feb. 26, 2021, the White Sox signed Dominican infielder Víctor Quezada to a bonus close to $500,000. Chicago’s international scouting director, Marco Paddy, said of Quezada: “Big-time power, very impressive to find in a young guy. And we’ve known him for quite some years, too. We’ve known him since he was 14 years old, and the one thing that attracted us to Quezada was that he had easy power, big power, plus arm. He’s an average runner with a plus arm and he fits very well at third base.”

As a 17-year-old, almost a year younger than his competition, Quezada didn’t disappoint in his debut season in the DSL, as he mashed .250/.343/.436 in 49 games with 11 doubles, six triples, six homers, 20 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 26 walks (14.1%), 52 strikeouts (28.3%) and 120 wRC+. With his triples total and success rate (87.5%) at stealing bases, Quezada was also, unexpectedly, a bit of a burner on the bases. Quezada also held his own defensively, as he committed just five errors despite playing in ballparks not so well manicured.

Arriving Stateside as possibly the most anticipated addition to the ACL squad in 2022, Quezada’s season was as disaster, from start to finish. Remember how bad Benyamín Bailey was, as a heralded DSL masher soaring Stateside? Well, Quezada was worse, almost impossibly worse.

Quezada’s Baseball Cube player ratings:

Power 75

Durability 75

XBH 57

Runs 52

Speed 51

RBIs 31

Hitting 31

Contact 18

Team Winning Percentage .441

The good news for Quezada is that his “lost” season merely lets the rest of the ACL almost catch up to him in age. So, 2022 was not necessarily the end of the world. However, a lot will have to change in 2023 if the third baseman wants to restore his prospect luster.

