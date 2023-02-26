South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 54: Moisés Castillo

Shortstop

6´1´´

200 pounds

Age: 23

2022 High Level Birmingham (Double-A)

Age relative to high level -2.1 years

SSS rank among all shortstops in the system 7

Overall 2022 regular season stats 110 games ⚾️ 3 HR ⚾️ 45 RBI ⚾️ .254/.353/.320 ⚾️ 8-of-11 (72.7%) SB ⚾️ 59 BB ⚾️ 83 K

The White Sox snagged Moisés Castillo, somewhat curiously, in December 2021’s minor league Rule 5 draft. Castillo was signed as an international free agent back in 2015 by the St. Louis Cardinals, signed for $140,000 out of the Dominican Republic. Like other longtime MiLB veterans drafted young (think Micker Adolfo, in the White Sox organization), Castilo reached minors free agency at the young age of 22.

Problem is, Castillo has a profile of a consummate org infielder — doesn’t do anything particularly well, and doesn’t flash particularly great speed, on-base or power. A career a lifetime .239/.329/.327 hitter over 294 pro games? I mean, we had Zach Remillards at home, why shop for more?

Well, that all changed — or at least changed a bit — in the White Sox organization in 2022. Castillo started the year in Winston-Salem and proved adept enough to merit a promotion to Birmingham well ahead of the whole Project Birmingham hype. And then, despite a heavy load of games (110), Castillo was assigned to the Arizona Fall League.

Here’s where things get a little nutty. Castillo truly hadn’t distinguished himself in any particular way, despite the Double-A promotion. You could argue that his assignment to the Glendale Desert Dogs was as we’ve seen in the past: Well, we have to send five guys, how about ... Moisés?

But Moisés wasn’t having it.

The clear White Sox winner in the AFL, or prospect who boosted his standing, was Castillo. He did not play the final two weeks, but in his 14 games before then he had an OPS of more than .900 and earned an appearance in the Fall Star Game. A career .661 OPSer took this smallest of sample sizes and crushed it under the bright lights of Arizona, to the tune of a .939 OPS. That’s the kind of thing that’s going to get you noticed.

Castillo’s Baseball Cube player ratings:

Durability 76

Contact 62

Runs 55

Speed 49

Hitting 49

RBIs 32

Power 29

XBH 26

Team Winning Percentage .451

So, yeah, the Cube ratings don’t like Castillo much at all. But then, there wasn’t much to like before October 2022.

A sign of how far Castillo has come? Look above; Castillo was part of Photo Day at Camelback Ranch. That all but assures he will start at Triple-A Charlotte this season. That said, he is the seventh SS prospect in our rankings, so Castillo still has a long way to go.

