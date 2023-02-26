Angels 7, White Sox 0: A spring shutout

The Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox, 7-0, in this second Spring Training game of the season. Not to worry (too much), this was a game to showcase the young players and reserves, right from the start.

Speaking of young players, Reid Detmers had an outstanding outing on the mound for the Angels, striking out three White Sox in the first inning. Tanner Banks started the game with a strikeout — only to run into Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. An Ohtani triple to right-center field led to a single from Anthony Rendon to give the Halos a 1-0 lead. Banks allowed three more runs in the bottom of the second after Jake Lamb reached due to a Jake Burger error and Taylor Ward and Mike Trout had back-to-back doubles.

Detmers was replaced to start the top of the third inning and the South Siders threatened to score some runs, but couldn’t get anything across. The good news is Oscar Colás had his first hit of the spring, and it sure did sound good off of the bat.

Oscar Colas gets in the ST hit column. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZkmPg6AzRR — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) February 26, 2023

He also added another hit to the column in the top of the fifth inning.

Oscar Colas working on getting his bearings. Hit #2 on the day. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5La0WgoL5Z — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) February 26, 2023

Jimmy Lambert made an appearance in the bottom of the third, but it didn’t go as planned, allowing back-to-back home runs to Rendon and Mike Trout’s twin, Hunter Renfroe. The Angels would add another run to make it 7-0 very early on.

On the offensive side, well, the White Sox were ... offensive. After a clean day of contact (but just four hits), the South Siders reverted to old ways, with 15 strikeouts, just three walks, and five hits — four of them singles.

There wasn’t much exciting action the rest of the game, just appearances from different pitchers including Yoelvin Silven, Keynan Middleton, Gregory Santos, Nicholas Padilla, Edgar Navarro, and John Parke. The good news is they threw 5 1⁄3 combined shutout innings! (That’s about all the good news I can find from this game, we got shut out and it’s the beginning of Spring Training, bear with me).

Some familiar names in Yoelqui Céspedes, Romy González, Lenyn Sosa, Adam Haseley, and Zach Remillard made appearances.

Oh, and Billy Hamilton being back in the right uniform was definitely exciting to see!

The team will travel back to Camelback Ranch for tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Game time is at 2:05 p.m. CT, and it will be Melissa Sage-Bollenbach getting the chance to recap our first win.

