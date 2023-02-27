South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 53: Jacob Burke

Jacob Burke
Center Fielder
6´1´´
208 pounds
Age: 22
2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)
Age relative to high level +0.3 years
SSS rank among all center fielders in the system 4
Overall 2022 season stats 27 games ⚾️ 2 HR ⚾️ 14 RBI ⚾️ .281/.395/.438 ⚾️ 4-of-6 (66.7%) SB ⚾️ 9 BB ⚾️ 24 K
With pick No. 341 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added center fielder Jacob Burke from the University of Miami.
Burke was a fourth-year junior. The center fielder transferred from Southeast Louisiana to Miami for his junior year, and he had a phenomenal one with the Hurricanes. The righthander slashed .347/.425/.599 for a 1.024 OPS, while mostly holding down center (with some time in the corners as well) for a top college program.
For his efforts, he was named the program’s Rookie of the Year.
In a small sample of games during his pro debut last summer, Burke impressed. Playing older than rookie level, he tore up the ACL, then settled in to finish the season with Kannapolis, at league-average age. He was as advertised — which, frankly, was a steal of a skill set in Round 11.
The Baseball Cube tends to agree:
Burke’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Speed 80
Durability 80
Power 78
RBIs 76
Hitting 74
XBH 71
Contact 62
Runs 61
Team Winning Percentage .528
Age would dictate Burke start 2023 in Winston-Salem, and it’s a safe bet that’s exactly where he begins. Project Birmingham II or no, it’s safe to say Burke has the Barons in his sights before the year is out.
2023 South Side Sox Top 102 White Sox Prospects

53. Jacob Burke, CF
53. Jacob Burke, CF
