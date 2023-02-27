South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 53: Jacob Burke

Center Fielder

6´1´´

208 pounds

Age: 22

2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)

Age relative to high level +0.3 years

SSS rank among all center fielders in the system 4

Overall 2022 season stats 27 games ⚾️ 2 HR ⚾️ 14 RBI ⚾️ .281/.395/.438 ⚾️ 4-of-6 (66.7%) SB ⚾️ 9 BB ⚾️ 24 K

With pick No. 341 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox added center fielder Jacob Burke from the University of Miami.

Burke was a fourth-year junior. The center fielder transferred from Southeast Louisiana to Miami for his junior year, and he had a phenomenal one with the Hurricanes. The righthander slashed .347/.425/.599 for a 1.024 OPS, while mostly holding down center (with some time in the corners as well) for a top college program.

For his efforts, he was named the program’s Rookie of the Year.

In a small sample of games during his pro debut last summer, Burke impressed. Playing older than rookie level, he tore up the ACL, then settled in to finish the season with Kannapolis, at league-average age. He was as advertised — which, frankly, was a steal of a skill set in Round 11.

The Baseball Cube tends to agree:

Burke’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Speed 80

Durability 80

Power 78

RBIs 76

Hitting 74

XBH 71

Contact 62

Runs 61

Team Winning Percentage .528

Age would dictate Burke start 2023 in Winston-Salem, and it’s a safe bet that’s exactly where he begins. Project Birmingham II or no, it’s safe to say Burke has the Barons in his sights before the year is out.

2023 South Side Sox Top 102 White Sox Prospects

53. Jacob Burke, CF

54. Moisés Castillo, SS

55. Victor Quezada, 3B

56. Edgar Navarro, RHRP

57. Craig Dedelow, RF

58. Darío Borrero, 1B

59. Michael Turner, C

60. Tyler Osik, 1B

61. Haylen Green, LHRP

62. Mark McLaughlin, RHRP

63. Terrell Tatum, LF

64. Shawn Goosenberg, 2B

65. Randel Mondesí, LF

66. Emerson Talavera, RHRP

67. Declan Cronin, RHRP

68. Fraser Ellard, LHRP

69. Colby Smelley, C

70. Ethan Hammerberg, RHRP

71. Lincoln Henzman, RHRP

72. Vince Vannelle, RHRP

73. Brooks Baldwin, 3B-2B

74. James Beard, CF

75. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

76. Ronny Hernandez, C

77. Troy Claunch, C

78. Brooks Gosswein, LHSP

79. Tim Elko, 1B

80. Yoelvín Silven, RHRP

81. Trey Jeans, LHRP

82. Jerry Burke, RHSP

83. Carlos Jiménez, 1B

84. Mason Adams, RHSP

85. Frankeli Arias, LHSP

86. Ernesto Jaquez, RHSP

87. Laz Rivera, 3B

88. Xavier Fernández, C

89. Álvaro Agüero, CF

90. Ben Norman, RF

91. Erick Bello, RHRP

92. Adisyn Coffey, RHRP

93. Arnold Prado, RF

94. Alsander Womack, 2B

95. Johan Domínguez, RHSP

96. Evan Skoug, C

97. Noah Owen, RHSP

98. Javier Mora, 2B

99. Will Kincanon, RHRP

100. Yohemy Nolasco, RHSP

101. Billy Seidl, RHRP

102. José Rodulfo, RHRP