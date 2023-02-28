 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: White Sox at D’Backs

Jonathan Stiever and the South Siders look to build on Monday’s victory

By Joe Resis
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
On the hill: Jonathan Stiever is today’s starting pitcher against Arizona.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox (1-2) will look to continue their momentum forward after their dominant, 10-1 win on Monday, and they will face the D’Backs (1-3) this afternoon.

Jonathan Stiever, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the White Sox. Stiever, 25, was among the organization’s top prospects back in 2020. However, he has only made brief stints in the majors, and he has not found success at the highest level yet. Stiever missed most of last season as he recovered from a surgery in August 2021 for a right lat injury. As a result, the talented pitcher only pitched three innings (all with the Charlotte Knights) in 2022, though those innings were scoreless. A strong spring would make a path back to MLB much more realistic.

Here are today’s starting lineups:

There are a lot of familiar faces in that White Sox starting lineup, and the Opening Day lineup may only have a couple of differences.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 2:10 p.m. Central. Can the South Siders even up their Spring Training record at .500? We will find out soon.

