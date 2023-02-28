Gamethread: White Sox at D’Backs

The White Sox (1-2) will look to continue their momentum forward after their dominant, 10-1 win on Monday, and they will face the D’Backs (1-3) this afternoon.

Jonathan Stiever, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the White Sox. Stiever, 25, was among the organization’s top prospects back in 2020. However, he has only made brief stints in the majors, and he has not found success at the highest level yet. Stiever missed most of last season as he recovered from a surgery in August 2021 for a right lat injury. As a result, the talented pitcher only pitched three innings (all with the Charlotte Knights) in 2022, though those innings were scoreless. A strong spring would make a path back to MLB much more realistic.

Here are today’s starting lineups:

Today's White Sox starters in Scottsdale ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QpYOIpSYDn — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 28, 2023

Today's #Dbacks lineup vs. the White Sox:



Carroll | LF

Thomas | CF

McCarthy | RF

Smith | 1B

Kennedy | 2B

Beer | DH

Moreno | C

Evans | 3B

Perdomo | SS

---

Davies | P pic.twitter.com/czPkI9AByr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) February 28, 2023

There are a lot of familiar faces in that White Sox starting lineup, and the Opening Day lineup may only have a couple of differences.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 2:10 p.m. Central. Can the South Siders even up their Spring Training record at .500? We will find out soon.