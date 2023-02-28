South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 50: Mario Camilletti

Second Baseman

5´9´´

195 pounds

Age: 23

2022 High Level Arizona (Rookie)

Age relative to high level +3.3 years

SSS rank among all second basemen in the system 3

Overall 2022 NCAA season stats 62 games ⚾️ 7 HR ⚾️ 51 RBI ⚾️ .376/.498/.563 ⚾️ 54 BB ⚾️ 26 K

With pick No. 251 n the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox snagged 2B Mario Camilletti out of Central Michigan.

A high OBP player with great plate discipline, Camilletti amassed a very impressive 207 walks over five college seasons. He was a first team All-Region and All-American selection back in 2020, carried mostly on the back of an absurd .502 OBP and a walk rate that was double that of his strikeout rate (22% vs 11%) for Central Michigan.

His small frame doesn’t project much for power, but with a god-given gift to get on base, Camilletti is an interesting prospect coming into the White Sox system. Add in some plus baserunning and manageable defense in his career, and there are more than a few things to make Camilletti and intriguing name to watch rise up through the Sox system.

Like several other draftees, Camilletti merely dipped his toe into pro play in the ACL late in 2022, getting into two games and, what new, walking twice.

Camilletti’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 101 (OK, this is nuts, first 100+ rating we’ve seen this entire series)

Contact 84

Hitting 81

Runs 61

Speed 53

Power 53

RBIs 52

XBH 49

Team Winning Percentage .420

Camilletti is a prototypical system-stocker, as evidenced by a chiseling $80,000 bonus he got as an eighth-rounder. That said, such system stock can play their way into prospect status. Camilletti’s challenge will begin at Low-A Kannapolis, and movement to Winston-Salem by year’s end will be a good sign.

