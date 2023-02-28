White Sox 4, D’Backs 1: Pitching staff delivers

The White Sox (2-2) beat the D’Backs (1-4) by a score of 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon in Scottsdale. It was a strong all-around performance by the South Siders, who got contributions even from some who aren’t likely to be on the 26-man roster on Opening Day.

The first inning did not go as planned, as starting pitcher Jonathan Stiever allowed a leadoff double to Corbin Carroll to open the bottom half. Chicago native Alek Thomas followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Stiever did manage to minimize the damage, as he got the next batter, Jake McCarthy, to ground into a 3-6-3 double play. That double-play grounder drove in the first run of the game, but that was the only run Arizona scored all afternoon.

In the top of the third, the White Sox offense showed some life, as Tim Anderson led off with a six-pitch walk. That brought up Luis Robert Jr., who hit an RBI double to center. Though the White Sox had a runner on second and no outs, they could not take the lead in the third, but that changed later on.

The score remained tied at one until the top of the sixth, when Hanser Alberto collected his second hit of the day with a single (he also doubled in the fourth). That brought up catcher Seby Zavala, who took full advantage of the RBI opportunity by launching a two-run homer.

That was the first home run of the young spring for the catcher, and that put the White Sox ahead, 3-1.

In the eighth, Billy Hamilton doubled to lead off the inning, and he got 90 feet closer to scoring when he stole third. Hamilton’s aggressive play gave Sebastian Rivero a golden opportunity to pad the lead, which he did, as he hit an RBI single to make it 4-1.

Meanwhile, it was a good day all-around for the White Sox pitching staff. Kendall Graveman, Jake Diekman, José Ruiz, Bryan Shaw, Lane Ramsey, Andrew Pérez, Garrett Schoenle, and J.B. Olson delivered one scoreless inning each. The D’Backs struggled to create scoring threats down the stretch, and they finished just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, with the one hit coming in the first.

The White Sox will be back in action tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. Central, when they will be taking on the Guardians. Malachi Hayes will have your coverage here at South Side Sox.

