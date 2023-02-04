South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 81: Tim Elko

Tim Elko
First Baseman
6´4´´
240 pounds
Age: 24
2022 High Level Kannapolis (Low-A)
Age relative to high level +2.3 years
SSS rank among all first basemen in the system 5
Overall 2022 stats 24 games ⚾️ 5 HR ⚾️ 16 RBI ⚾️ .240/.263/.438 ⚾️ 3 BB ⚾️ 41 K
With pick No. 311 in the 2022 MLB draft, the White Sox picked up 1B Tim Elko out of the University of Mississippi.
Elko played through a torn ACL at Ole Miss in 2021 but was still able to produce big power numbers, and helped lead it to the school’s first CWS title in 2022.
Having played some third base in his college career, Elko may have some more positional flexibility than advertised, but he certainly projects as a 1B/DH long term.
Coming off a 24-home run season, power was certainly the big draw with this pick, with a small nod to his leadership and off-field acumen with his work at Ole Miss.
Unfortunately, in his pro debut after the draft, Elko flashed not only big power, but big swing-and-miss issues. Particularly given the fact that at more than two years older than the pitchers he was facing at Kannapolis, 28 Ks in 17 games is just off-the-charts rough. The five homers indicate there could be something to build on here, but without even bigger power, or at least some propensity to avoid just two true outcomes (er, right now, maybe just one true outcome), Elko’s pro time will be brief.
Elko’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Power 90
RBIs 84
XBH 82
Runs 81
Durability 65
Hitting 61
Speed 41
Contact 21
Team Winning Percentage .691
Clearly per the ratings, there’s something to like about Elko’s game. Particularly, with a nod to his heart and leadership, that last number: His teams are winning nearly 70% of their games.
Elko is an older prospect, so while it seems there is no way for him to avoid at least a brief sip of ABs at Kanny to start 2023, he’ll have to swim in the High-A waters of Winston-Salem this summer, at the very least.
