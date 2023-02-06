South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 80: Brooks Gosswein

Brooks Gosswein

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

6´2´´

205 pounds

Age: 24

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 26

2022 High Level Winston-Salem (High-A)

Age relative to high level 0.0 years

SSS rank among all left-handed starting pitchers in the system 4

Overall 2022 stats 3-10 games ⚾️ 24 games (23 starts) ⚾️ 99 IP ⚾️ 6.45 ERA ⚾️ 1.657 WHIP ⚾️ 89 K ⚾️ 57 BB

The White Sox drafted Evanston native Brooks Gosswein out of Bradley University in the fourth round, keeping the fourth year junior (2020 pandemic cancellation redshirt) from returning to Peoria with a $200,000 bonus.

With Bradley, Gosswein went 4-2 in 12 games, 52 2⁄3 innings, with a 5.13 ERA and 1.386 WHIP.

As a first-time pro in 2021, Gosswein reached as high as Kannapolis, where he was roughly age-appropriate. He threw six starts in his truncated debut, tallying 17 innings, 15 strikeouts and six walks, for a 2.65 ERA and 1.059 WHIP.

He was well-heralded by SSS, which placed him as the No. 1 lefty starter in the organization heading into 2022. However, Gosswein squandered that status with an off-year.

Starting in Kannapolis, which should have been an easy repeat for the college veteran, turned out tortuous. Without actual merit (4.94 ERA and 1.564 WHIP in 18 starts) Gosswein was draft-pushed up to Winston-Salem, where he was significantly worse (7.41 ERA and 2.118 WHIP in five starts). Heading into 2022, Gosswein would have been an easy pick to matriculate to Project Birmingham by August, but instead he finds himself at a career crossroads and challenged to prove that his toe-dip into the pros in 2021 wasn’t a fluke.

The ratings are not optimistic:

Gosswein’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 66

Hittable 50

vs. Power 50

Walks 48

K/BB 38

Strikeouts 32

Team Winning Percentage .445

We tabbed Gosswein for Winston-Salem to start 2022, which bore out as an optimistic take. The southpaw’s performance merits repeating Kannapolis for a third season, but age alone would prevent that; plan on seeing Gosswein start in Winston-Salem in 2023, hopefully to much greater effect.

