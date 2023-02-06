Support Liam Hendriks, and a worthy cause

As we all know, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks he is fighting non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and there has been an outpouring of support from the baseball world. In honor of Hendriks, the team has announced that it will be selling a shirt to benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) with the following, copyedited press statement:

CHICAGO – Specially designed “Close Out Cancer” T-shirts, allowing fans to support White Sox All-Star closer Liam Hendriks during his fight against non-Hodgkin lymphoma, are on sale now for $31 at whitesox.com/TeamLiam.

Net proceeds from the T-shirt sale benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) and its mission to eradicate lymphoma and serve those impacted by this blood cancer.

Supporting LRF’s Patient Aid Grants at the request of the Hendriks family, the funds raised will provide financial assistance to lymphoma patients who may be uninsured or lack the sufficient resources to cover expenses related to their treatment, such as medical bills, transportation costs, lodging expenses and childcare.

“We’ve been blown away by the resounding support of White Sox fans during this extremely difficult time,” explains Hendriks’ wife and South Slydah Society co-founder Kristi Hendriks. “With help from the White Sox, these shirts are a wholehearted effort to express gratitude to the community, while empowering those facing similar hardships and using our combined platforms to give back to organizations at the forefront of this fight. We’re resolved to face what lays ahead and know initiatives like this can have a profound impact in helping ‘Close Out Cancer.‘”

In line with Hendriks’ selfless generosity and unwavering commitment to others, fans also have the opportunity to donate a T-Shirt to a Chicagoan battling cancer. By purchasing a “Shirt Donation” at whitesox.com/TeamLiam, the White Sox will distribute a T-shirt to a nearby individual through one of the organization’s local charity partners. One-time flat donations also are available at the time of purchase.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star and four-time Major League Baseball Roberto Clemente Award nominee, has long championed children and families battling cancer. He and Kristi held an Opening Day event at a local children’s hospital last season, providing more than 300 patients, family members and healthcare workers with White Sox gifts and personalized get-well messages. Through the couple’s South Slydah Society – which totaled 22 community activations and donations in 2022 – Hendriks also supported a Ronald McDonald House party to ensure patients and their families had their favorite ballpark food and ticket vouchers in time for the All-Star Game. His contributions and donations to similar organizations, including Center on Halsted, Howard Brown Health and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Hospital, all highlight why Hendriks was named a finalist for MLB’s Lou Gehrig Memorial Award by the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

LRF is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding lymphoma research and supporting the lymphoma community through evidence-based education, support services, and resources. Learn more at https://lymphoma.org/.

Fans are invited to submit their own message of support for Liam and Kristi Hendriks by visiting whitesox.com/TeamLiam.