South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 78: Ronny Hernandez

Ronny Hernandez
Catcher
6´1´´
200 pounds
Age: 18
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)
Age relative to high level -0.8 years
SSS rank among all catcher in the system 4
Overall 2022 stats 34 games ⚾️ 6 HR ⚾️ 22 RBI ⚾️ .268/.383/.526 ⚾️ 18 BB ⚾️ 21 K ⚾️ 25-of-49 (51.0%) CS
Ronny Hernandez was signed for the 2022 season out of Turmero, Venezuela, to little fanfare.
Well, get the fans flaring, because one year in, and well into age-appropriate range, Hernandez genuinely impressed. And despite more over-the-top offensive seasons from the likes of Loidel Chapelli Jr., Godwin Bennett and Carlos Jiménez, as a catcher with a powerful arm and a system devoid of backstops Hernandez might just be the best catch.
(For perspective on Ronny’s right arm, the DSL average caught-stealing rate was 29% in 2022 — Hernandez put up a 51%.)
Small sample size, but Hernandez is crushing his competition, and it shows up loudly in the ratings:
Hernandez’s Baseball Cube player ratings
RBIs 94
XBH 93
Power 91
Contact 81
Hitting 70
Runs 69
Durability 59
Speed 14
Team Winning Percentage N/A
As seen in the photo above, Hernandez participated in fall instructionals at Camelback Ranch and most assuredly will play Stateside in 2023. Despite his young age, it’s not inconceivable he could see Kanny in the second half of the season.
