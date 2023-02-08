 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Today in White Sox History: February 8

Trading away a small light in a dark, dark season

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
Chicago White Sox
Gerry Janeski is so mildly-regarded in baseball annals, Getty Images spells his name “Jerry.”

1971

Exactly 11 months after acquiring him from Boston as an emergency thrown-in to the December 1969 Gary Peters trade, the White Sox sent pitcher Gerry Janeski to the Washington Senators for outfielder Rick Reichardt.

Janeski wasn’t even supposed to change his Sox; originally the Red Sox sent pitcher Billy Farmer in the package for Peters. But career minor-leaguer Farmer opted to retire rather than report to Chicago, prompting Janeski to be shipped to the White Sox during Spring Training 1970.

A month into Janeski’s acquisition, it looked like a steal, as the righthander threw a complete game shutout against the Oakland A’s in just his second MLB start, on April 15. But that three-hitter was the only shutout and one of just four complete games Janeski threw for the putrid, 106-loss 1970 White Sox. Janeski ended the year without missing a start (35 in total), going 10-17 with a 4.77 ERA/4.25 FIP, 80 ERA+, and staking a claim as the second-best Sox starter behind Tommy John.

However, Janeski was never more than a filler arm, so he was shipped off to the Senators. He would win just one more game and appear in only 27 future contests in his MLB career.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...