South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 77: Gabriel Rodríguez

Gabriel Rodríguez

Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

5´11´´

172 pounds

Age: 20

2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)

Age relative to high level 0.4 years

SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 17

Overall 2022 stats 3-3 ⚾️ 13 games (10 starts) ⚾️ 54 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.64 ERA ⚾️ 1.344 WHIP ⚾️ 58 K ⚾️ 23 BB

Although Gabriel Rodríguez didn’t start 100% of the time in 2022, he was basically in the rotation, and even threw one complete game/shutout. And it was a much better ride for the 20-year-old, as he was repeating the DSL and was just a smidge older than league average. In 2021, moving to the Dominican Republic from Venezuela after signing, Rodríguez had a decent rookie year, with the higher ERA and worse K/BB than in his second year, as you’d expect.

A possible flag, the ratings aren’t too wild about Rodríguez, placing him below-average even though his back-of-baseball-card stats looked pretty good in 2022:

Rodríguez’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Durability 99

Strikeouts 44

Hittable 43

vs. Power 43

Walks 37

K/BB 37

Team Winning Percentage .441

Rodríguez has done all he can in the DSL and will face a Stateside challenge, in Arizona, in 2023.

2023 South Side Sox Top 104 White Sox Prospects

77. Gabriel Rodríguez, RHSP

