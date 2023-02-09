South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 77: Gabriel Rodríguez

Gabriel Rodríguez
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
5´11´´
172 pounds
Age: 20
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie)
Age relative to high level 0.4 years
SSS rank among all right-handed starting pitchers in the system 17
Overall 2022 stats 3-3 ⚾️ 13 games (10 starts) ⚾️ 54 1⁄3 IP ⚾️ 3.64 ERA ⚾️ 1.344 WHIP ⚾️ 58 K ⚾️ 23 BB
Although Gabriel Rodríguez didn’t start 100% of the time in 2022, he was basically in the rotation, and even threw one complete game/shutout. And it was a much better ride for the 20-year-old, as he was repeating the DSL and was just a smidge older than league average. In 2021, moving to the Dominican Republic from Venezuela after signing, Rodríguez had a decent rookie year, with the higher ERA and worse K/BB than in his second year, as you’d expect.
A possible flag, the ratings aren’t too wild about Rodríguez, placing him below-average even though his back-of-baseball-card stats looked pretty good in 2022:
Rodríguez’s Baseball Cube player ratings
Durability 99
Strikeouts 44
Hittable 43
vs. Power 43
Walks 37
K/BB 37
Team Winning Percentage .441
Rodríguez has done all he can in the DSL and will face a Stateside challenge, in Arizona, in 2023.
