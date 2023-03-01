South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 49: Tyler Neslony

Left Fielder

6´1´´

205 pounds

Age: 29

2022 SSS Top Prospect Ranking 43

2022 High Level Charlotte (AAA)

Age relative to high level +1.7 years

SSS rank among all left fielders in the system 2

Overall 2022 season stats 91 games ⚾️ 13 HR ⚾️ 55 RBI ⚾️ .310/.382/.523 ⚾️ 20-of-27 (74.1%) SB ⚾️ 38 BB ⚾️ 72 K

Tyler Neslony, after a solid senior campaign with Texas Tech in 2016 where he slashed .307/.400/.537, was selected in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves. After receiving a mere $8,000 signing bonus because he lacked leverage as a fourth-year senior, Neslony concluded that year’s minor league season with Single-A Rome.

The 2017 season saw Neslony provide his best full season in the Braves system, as he slashed a combined .263/.342/.363 with 21 doubles and five homers for the High-A Florida Fire Dogs and Double-A Mississippi Braves. He returned to Mississippi for 2018 where he slashed .244/.297/.333 in 125 games; that year, he established career highs in hits (110), doubles (24), and RBIs (48), and was named a Southern League All-Star.

Neslony got off to a great start in 2019 with Mississippi, but his year was hampered due to two long stints on the injured list due to a strained oblique. In 58 games that year, he slashed .292/.369/.458 with five homers, 21 walks (9.7%), 43 strikeouts (19.8%) and 140 wRC+. After the pandemic cancelled the 2020 season, Neslony got off to a terrible start in 2021 on yet another return to Mississippi; he slashed just .164/.250/.255 in 63 plate appearances. Then, on July 11, he was traded to the White Sox for cash considerations.

Being mired in a deep Braves farm system, Neslony seemed stuck in neutral. Freed from those chains, he seemingly turned his career around overnight. In 38 games for the Birmingham Barons spanning 138 at-bats, all Neslony did was slash .355/.444/.678 with 16 doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, 19 walks, 31 strikeouts and a whopping 203 wRC+! This while playing half of his games in the cavernous confines of Regions Field.

Skeptics would say that Neslony played against competition 2.5 years younger, and they’d be right. But perhaps a clean slate and a change of uniforms may have been all that was needed to reignite his career.

As an “old” prospect, however, Neslony is always going to be last in line for advancement. This proved true when the White Sox returned him to Birmingham to start 2022. Despite killing Double-A once again (.982 OPS in 64 games, sheesh, Oscar Colás thought he had cause to complain ...) Neslony wasn’t promoted to Triple-A — making it for the first time, at age 28 — until the All-Star break.

Neslony only had one healthy month in Charlotte and got off to an utterly dreadful start with the Knights. However, he bounced back for a relatively-successful .689 OPS over 27 games.

Neslony’s Baseball Cube player ratings

Hitting 78

Power 77

XBH 75

RBIs 69

Contact 65

Durability 61

Speed 46

Runs 45

Team Winning Percentage .511

After years of Charlie Tilsons and Blake Rutherfords, seeing outfielders like Neslony tear up Double-A and Mark Payton Triple-A was cause for hope. That those sluggers were playing older than league average hardly matters; we just want some outfielders with thump.

If Neslony can remain healthy and get his bearings in Charlotte — the hitting atmosphere is as friendly as can be — it is not out of the question he serves a sub role on the South Side this summer. He should be fun to watch, no matter where he is.

