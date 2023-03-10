Today in White Sox History: March 10

﻿1963

Pete Rose makes his career Spring Training debut in a game vs. the White Sox at Al Lopez Field in Tampa. Rose went 2-for-2 with a double in Cincinnati’s 1-0, 14-inning (!!) win. The second baseman entered the game in the ninth inning, doubled twice, and scored the only run of the game. He would end up the NL Rookie of the Year that season.

1995

After two stints at White Sox Spring Training and a full season in Birmingham, Michael Jordan announces he is giving up baseball.

Part of the reason was because of his struggles with the game. But the other, larger part, as he explained to author Bob Greene in the book Rebound, The Odyssey of Michael Jordan was because he was being pressured by GM Ron Schueler to cross the MLBPA picket line.

With replacement games set to start during the lockout of major leaguers, Jordan was told that if he didn’t cross the line, he’d be banished from the main clubhouse. Jordan was furious, saying that he was promised by owner Jerry Reinsdorf he wouldn’t be forced to do that.

Jordan explained that under no circumstances would he ever cross a labor picket line regardless of sport.

“I told them from the beginning that I didn’t want them to use me to make money in the Spring Training games,” Jordan told Greene. “We had an understanding. It was never supposed to even come up. I was disgusted that the promise wasn’t going to be honored.”

Jordan would return to the Bulls at the end of the 1994-95 season, and go on to win three more NBA championships (1996-98).

2003

New Comiskey Park/Comiskey II becomes U.S. Cellular Field, after the cellular provider pays $68 million for 23 years of naming rights, through 2025.

Why isn’t the park still USCF? Well, the company, though headquartered in Chicago, left the Chicago market in 2012. U.S. Cellular held onto naming rights for four lame-duck seasons before handing the keys over to the even more onerously-named Guaranteed Rate after the 2016 season.