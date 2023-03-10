Pay homage to White Sox satin jackets

We’ve got a fun new merchandise partnership to announce.

HOMAGE is teaming up with South Side Sox to present a very attractive look from the past, unveiling the return of White Sox Starter jackets!

Today marks the first time HOMAGE is releasing MLB STARTER jackets, with the White Sox being one of the select teams as part of the launch. We’re lucky to be in on the ground floor, and presenting this sweet satin to you!

HOMAGE boasts a full line of White Sox wear, including all of the designs below:

More are available, and the above is just a snapshot of some of the offerings, so to see the full line, click our affiliate link.

We’ll be presenting any new HOMAGE offerings on the White Sox to you here. Buying with our link in this post leaves a little tip for us in the HOMAGE jar, and is appreciated.

Happy shopping!