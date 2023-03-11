Diving into the AI motto for the White Sox

A while ago, someone in the Sox advertising department came up with “Change the Game.”

Well, Changing the Game never really happened.

So, why don’t we let our future AI overlords have a chance?

In his now-annual tradition, FanGraphs’s Dan Szymborski unveiled his AI-created mottos for all 30 big-league teams. Your AI 2023 White Sox motto:

* Drumroll *

“Forever or Possibly Something Less”

For the fourth consecutive season, I had the AI create a motto for every MLB team. pic.twitter.com/DE05AkuqnB — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) March 4, 2023

What does that mean? I don’t know.

Does it completely encapsulate the feelings of hope and uncertainty for this year’s ball club? Absolutely:

How long do we have to wait for this team to have a healthy season? Forever or possibly sooner?

How long do we have to wait for Rick’s promised parade? Forever or possibly sooner?

The 2023 White Sox are embracing the fact that anything can happen (even if highly improbable):

Will Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez play 100 games? Hopefully.

Will Michael Kopech pitch a whole season? Hopefully.

Will Liam Hendriks be able to come back from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma to bolster a suddenly-questionable bullpen? Hopefully.

In the end, 2023 begins in true White Sox fashion: Hoping everything goes just right, and we can see the culmination of seven years of rebuilding turn into something magical.

In the meantime ...

How long until Jerry sells the team? Forever, or possibly sooner?