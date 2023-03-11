Gamethread: White Sox at Padres

Well we have a game we’re not really going to cover as per usual today, and it falls to me to report that. Here is our discussion point post, so feel free to discuss today’s game here. It’s Spring Training, so the decided lack of vim and vigor is less distracting than it would/will be in the regular season. But, fair warning: Pretty much every five days from here on out, this is what you’re getting.

I’ll be back here postgame, in a first attempt at figuring out how to recap a game you don’t really want to watch, at least not the start of. The White Sox team heading onto the field in the bottom of the first inning is not one I am excited about following or cheering for.

Game starts at 2:10 p.m. CT. Don’t know if you can watch or listen, Gameday isn’t even working well for me at the moment. Hopefully we can get through this bullshit together, somehow.