Today in White Sox History: March 11

1947

White Sox organist and baseball legend Nancy Faust is born in Chicago.

Nancy is a White Sox icon, deserving of better franchise acknowledgement, as well as Baseball Hall of Fame recognition.

Among her many contributions to the game, Nancy invented walk-up music for players. Her 1970s popularization for the Steam single “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)” not only revolutionized the fan experience at Comiskey Park, but is an iconic experience of victory celebration that continues — throughout the world — to this day.

She is a dear friend to South Side Sox, and we will forever adore her.

1968

White Sox rookie pitcher Cisco Carlos was part of the cover shot for Sports Illustrated under the headline “The Best Rookies of 1968.”

Unfortunately, Carlos didn’t turn out to be one of them, either in the short term or the long one. In fact, of the five players on the cover only Johnny Bench and Mike Torrez made a name for themselves in the sport.

His only full season as a starter came in 1968, and was notable for his 14 losses (eighth in the AL) and 10 batters hit (sixth).

In two-and-a-half seasons and 62 games with the White Sox, Carlos went 10-17 with a 0.7 WAR. Carlos’ best pitching performance came on Sept. 14, 1967 at Comiskey Park, when in the middle of a pennant race, he shut out Cleveland on five hits over 10 innings and won, 4-0.

He played his last major league game with the Washington Senators in 1970, and be out of pro baseball completely by 1973.