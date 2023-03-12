Today in White Sox History: March 12

1921

All eight Black Sox (Joe Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Lefty Williams, Swede Risberg, Fred McMullin, Chick Gandil, Happy Felsch and even Buck Weaver) are suspended for life by commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. None will play in the Major Leagues again. Jackson is banned for life, despite hitting .375 in the sordid 1919 World Series; Weaver is banned not for throwing the Series, but simply for knowing of the plot and not reporting it.

Thus, the only club capable of fending off the emerging New York Yankee dynasty was destroyed.

1973

White Sox third baseman and former 1971 AL home run champ, Bill Melton, appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The headline read, “Chicago Comes Out Swinging.”

Melton had a nice comeback season in 1973, hitting .277 with 20 home runs and 87 RBIs, after missing most of 1972 with a herniated disc. After two more seasons in Chicago after 1973, he was dealt to the California Angels.

2015

Will Ferrell becomes the first White Sox player to be traded in-game, during an exhibition against the San Francisco Giants.

Ferrell’s attempt at the majors was in support of the “Cancer for College” charity that sends survivors to college. The White Sox snapped him up after the Cincinnati Reds placed him on waivers, and Ferrell was so dedicated to his new team that he arrived via helicopter, which landed in center field during the bottom of the ninth inning. Ferrell was immediately inserted into the DH spot for the White Sox.

After he struck out — fouling off one pitch, making it his the more impressive at-bat of his two that day — Ferrell was immediately dealt to the Giants, for whom he was inserted at catcher to finish out the game. Ferrell ended up playing all 10 positions on the field during his 10-team whirlwind through the Cactus League.

His day was filmed for an HBO special, Ferrell Takes the Field.