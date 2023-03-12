Angels 1, White Sox 1: Well, at least it wasn’t a loss

The Angels and Chicago White Sox ended their Spring Training game on Sunday afternoon in a 1-1 tie. Honestly, not a lot went on this game — yet there were many positives that came out of it.

Michael Kopech had himself a good start to Spring Training, going three hitless innings with one strikeout, which came in the top of the first inning on a 3-2 count.

Oscar Colás continued his hot streak with yet another home run, and it’s safe to say his power is going to be insane.

However, that would be the only scoring for the team today.

Angels starter Griffin Canning had himself a solid day, outside of the Colás home run, going three innings with two hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Jimmy Lambert replaced Kopech to start the fourth inning, pitching a scoreless inning, then was replaced by Nick Avila to start the fifth. Gregory Santos got an inning of work, and the Angels run came in the top of the seventh inning with Keynan Middleton on the mound. Jeremiah Jackson had a one-out double, followed by a Jordyn Adams single to drive him in and tie it up. The inning ending on a classic “strike ’em out, throw ’em out” situation.

Tanner Banks pitched the eighth inning, and Edgar Navarro the ninth.

Both teams were missing some stars today, including Mike Trout and Tim Anderson, who are teammates tonight in the World Baseball Classic against Mexico (9:00 p.m. CT start time), and Shohei Ohtani is leading team Japan while Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. provide some offense for team Cuba.

Following the conclusion of today’s game, the team made some roster moves, including sending Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte.

The team will have an off-day tomorrow and be back at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday against the Athletics. Dylan Cease is set to get the start, where he hopefully has a better outing than last time, and game time is at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Everyone have a great rest of the sunny day, and get ready to see Anderson and the rest of Team USA duel it out tonight at Chase Field!

