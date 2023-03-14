White Sox release updated 2023 promotional schedule

About a month ago, the White Sox released their list of 2023 promotions, and like any good fan desperate to be enthused and writer searching for subject matter, I dove right in. Last week, the club updated their list, with some interesting new additions. So here’s an updated look at the full slate of giveaway goodies at the ballpark this summer.

With all the turmoil and drama that has surrounded the team in recent years, the Chicago White Sox know precisely what they need in order to win back their disgruntled fanbase: THE 2023 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE!

Because, honestly, if we as fans are going to have to crawl out from beneath the crushing weight of our disappointment to get to the ballpark and see a game, it’s only fair that we should also get some free stuff.

Let’s see what these folks have come up with.

April 3: Magnetic Schedule

It’s so cute that they always highlight the magnetic schedule giveaway, even though all of us already know they’ll give you a magnetic schedule during that first homestand of the year. I applaud the commitment.

April 15: 1993 American League West Division Champs Crewneck

Yeah, these are sick as hell. I’m going to want one of these.

April 29: White Sox Hockey Jersey

I think I prefer last year’s design more, but I know my mom will still make me go to the game with her to get this.

May 13: Eloy Jiménez “Hi Mom” Talking Bobblehead

Okay, first of all — it TALKS?!

Second of all, this is a super cute giveaway for Mother’s Day weekend. I will speak on behalf of all the White Sox moms out there: We want this bobblehead.

And you will get them for us.

And there will be flowers.

And brunch.

May 14: White Sox Belt Bag

Poll What do you call this thing? Belt Bag

Fanny Pack vote view results 28% Belt Bag (2 votes)

71% Fanny Pack (5 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

May 20: White Sox Track Jacket

Want.

NEED.

This is dope as hell.

June 3: White Sox Bucket Hat

I have to be honest: I don’t love these. It’s giving … Bill Murray vibes.

June 4: Yoga at the Park

Fans who purchase their tickets through whitesox.com/yoga will enjoy a free towel and some on-field yoga prior to the game. I wonder if any of the players will join in?

June 10: White Sox Hawaiian Shirt

Oh my god, you’re going to wear this with the bucket hats, aren’t you?

June 23: NASCAR Night/Cooler Slings

This isn’t a true giveaway; to get the goods, you’ll have to purchase tickets through packages offered at whitesox.com/NASCAR. But if you do, you’ll get this thing that could be useful if you only want to make one trip to the Craft Lodge instead of three.

June 24: White Sox Basketball Jersey

Do you think that they did this just so that Yasmani Grandal could have some more options for warmups?

July 8: Luis Robert Bobblehead

Picture this: It’s a perfect summer weekend in Chicago, the St. Lous Cardinals are in town, AND it’s Luis Robert Bobblehead Day. That’s a pretty big stack of pancakes, folks. Fans are going to be camped out at Gate 5 the night before. This is going to be a great day at the ballpark.

July 29: White Sox Hat

The first 20,000 fans will receive this throwback cap featuring the club’s logo from the 1960s. I love to see the underused former logos getting some love!

August 12: White Sox Football Jersey

FOOTBAAAAWWWLLLL!

August 13: Oris Bear Mug

The club didn’t provide a photo of this, but based on a cursory Google search, it’s exactly what it sounds like: It’s a mug with a teddy bear on it. It’s not my thing, but I guess you could give it to your Nana as a gift or something.

August 26: Fuzzy ’Stache Dylan Cease Bobblehead

Is anyone else weirded out that the ’stache is going to be fuzzy? Who is spending their time feeling the mustache on a bobblehead? Was that actually requested by someone? And what material is being used to make it fuzzy? Do I even want to know?

Whatever. It’s Dylan Cease. I’ll still want one.

September 2: Los White Sox Soccer Jersey

Um ... football.

September 16: Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day

Dear God, it’s beautiful.

I try never to miss Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at the ballpark. The giveaways are always fantastic, and I can boast about my Irish descent by showing everyone around me that I know the words to Wild Rover.

September 30: Hispanic Heritage Night/La Catrina Bobblehead

If you want this awesome La Catrina bobblehead, better get in line, fast. They’re only being given to the first 10,000 fans over 21!

The 2023 schedule also features the standard theme nights like Friday Fireworks Nights and Family Sundays. Fan-favorite Dog Day returns on May 2. Pride Night is June 21. The Blue Jays are in town for the Fourth of July Fireworks, and Fan Appreciation Day is October 1.

The club is also hosting several multicultural celebration nights, including Asian-American and Pacific Islander Night (May 30) and African-American Heritage Night (August 9).

You can check out the full list of promotions at whitesox.com/promos. Here’s to hoping there will be more reason to visit the ballpark in 2023 than just the promotional schedule.